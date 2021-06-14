TMC Recruitment 2021 for 64 MO and Senior Resident Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 64 posts of Senior Resident/Fellow/Medical Officer on its official website. Check details.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 64 posts of Senior Resident/Fellow/Medical Officer posts for different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 June 2021 up to 5.30 PM.

In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including M.D/D.N.B/M.S. in the concerned specialty as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No 66/2021

Date: 09.06.2021

Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 June 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

1. Senior Resident/Fellow-Anaesthesiology-07

2. Senior Resident/Fellow-Biochemistry-02

3. Senior Resident/Fellow-Dental and Prosthetics Surgery-01

4. Senior Resident/Fellow-Head and Neck Oncology-04

5. Senior Resident/Fellow-Hematopathology-02

6. Senior Resident/Fellow and Medical Officer-Medical Oncology-07

7.Senior Resident/Fellow-Micribiology-02

8.Senior Resident/Fellow-Nuclear Medicine-03

9. Senior Resident/Fellow-Palliative Medicine-02

10.Senior Resident/Fellow-Pathology-07

11. Senior Resident/Fellow-Pediatric Oncology-02

12.Senior Resident/Fellow-Pediatric Surgical Oncology-01

13.Senior Resident/Fellow-Preventive Oncology-02

14. Senior Resident/Fellow-Radiation Oncology-07

15. Senior Resident/Fellow-Radio Diagnosis-06

16.Senior Resident/Fellow-Surgical Oncology-07

17. Senior Resident/Fellow-Transfusion Medicine-02



Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

1. Senior Resident/Fellow-Anesthesiology-M.D./D.N.B. (Anesthesiology) or Equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI or Diploma in Anesthesiology

2. Senior Resident/Fellow-Biochemistry-M.D./D.N.B. (Biochemistry) or Equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI.

3. Senior Resident/Fellow-Dental and Prosthetics Surgery-MDS (Prosthodontics)or equivalent Postgraduate degree recognized by MCI.

4. Senior Resident/Fellow-Head and Neck Oncology-M.S./D.N.B. (ENT)or equivalent Postgraduate degree recognized by MCI or M.S/DNB(General Surgery) or equivalent Postgraduate degree recognized by MCI or MDS(Maxillofacial Surgery) or equivalent Post Graduate Degree recognized by MCI.

Check the Notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed format available on the website of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai with the link: https://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/JobVacancies on or before 28 June 2021.