Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @odishapolice.gov.in, 721 Vacancies for SI, Constable posts

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification out for 721 vacancies of Sub Inspector and Constable Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Constable posts. The online applications for the aforesaid posts would start from 22 June 2021 onwards. The special thing in this drive is that the board has decided to recruit transgenders to boost their confidence.

According to the extracts released on the official website, a total of 721 vacancies will be recruited out of which 477 vacancies are for SI and 244 are for Constable. The last date for submission of the online application is 15 July 2021. The board will conduct the exam in August 2021.

Willing candidates can go through this recruitment notification to know the eligibility criteria, qualification details, age limit and other details required to a candidate while applying for the recruitment drive.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 July 2021

Tentative Exam Date: August 2021

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector - 477 Posts

Constable (Communication)- 244 Posts

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sub Inspector - The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University.

Constable (Communication) - The candidate must have passed +2 Exam or equivalent exam conducted by council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or by any other recognized Board or Council. The candidate must have passed a diploma in computer application or equivalent course from a recognized institution duly affiliated by the Government.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Sub Inspector - 21 to 25 years

Constable (Communication) - 18 to 23 years

Download Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 July 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application submission for future reference.

