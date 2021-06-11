HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Process Engineer in the Department of Jal Shakti Vibhag, H.P. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 8 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 8 July 2021

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Process Engineer - 5 Posts

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.E. / B.Tech. Degree in any Engineering stream with Master Degree in Environmental Engineering from an Institute / University duly recognized by the Central / State Government / AICTE. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Between 18 years to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - 15600-39100 (G.P. 5400)

Download HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for HPPSC Process Engineer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 8 July 2021. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and will be rejected straightway. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

