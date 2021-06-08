Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 for Radiation Oncologist, Medical Physicist and other posts

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification out at healthharyana.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Health Services, Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Radiation Oncologist, Medical Physicist, Surgical Oncologist (Senior Consultant), Medical Oncologist (Senior Consultant) and others for Tertiary Cancer Care Centre (TCCC), Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 25 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 25 June 2021

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Radiation Oncologist (Senior Consultant) - 2 Posts

Surgical Oncologist (Senior Consultant)- 2 Posts

Medical Oncologist (Senior Consultant) - 2 Posts

Medical Physicist cum Radiological Safety Officer (RSO) - 1 Post

Radiation Therapy Technologists - 9 Posts

Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Radiation Oncologist (Senior Consultant) - basic university qualification included in the schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); PG Degree in Radiation Therapy/Radiation Oncology recognized by MCI/NBE.

Surgical Oncologist (Senior Consultant)- basic university qualification included in the schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); M.Ch.(Surgical Oncology) or PG Degree in Surgery/ENT/Orthopedics/Obst. & Gynae recognized by MCI/NBE with 3 years training/experience in the concerned speciality of Oncology.

Medical Oncologist (Senior Consultant) - basic university qualification included in the schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); DM (Medical Oncology) OR PG Degree in Medicine recognized by MCI/NBE with 3 years training/experience in Medical Oncology.

Medical Physicist cum Radiological Safety Officer (RSO) - PG Degree in Physics from a recognized University & Post Graduate Diploma in Radiological/Medical Physics from a recognized University with an internship of minimum 12 months in a Radiotherapy Centre/Institute Or degree in Science from a recognized University with Physics as one of the main subject and Post Graduate Degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from recognized University with an internship of minimum 12 months in a Radiotherapy Centre/Institute with Certificate from the Competent Authority to function as Radiological Safety Officer (RSO) in Radiotherapy.

Radiation Therapy Technologists - 10+2 or equivalent with Science subjects from a recognized Board; 2 years Radiation Therapy Technologist Course or equivalent from a recognized Institution with in - field training in Radiotherapy.

Download Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Health Department Haryana Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Director General Health Services, Haryana, (NCD Division) Sector-6, Panchkula, Haryana on or before 25 June 2021 through registered post/speed post.