NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: 121 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @npcil.nic.in

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @npcil.nic.in for 121 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 11, 2021 21:36 IST
NPCIL Apprentice 2021
NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 15 July 2021. A total of 121 vacancies will be recruited in various departments.

 The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit. Candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 July 2021

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Electrician  - 32 Posts
  • Fitter - 32 Posts
  • Instrument Mechanic- 12 Posts
  • Electronic Mechanic - 12 Posts
  • PSAA/COPA - 7 Posts
  • Welder - 7 Posts
  • Turner - 7 Posts
  • Machinist - 6 Posts
  • Refrigeration & AirConditioning Mechanic - 6 Posts

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: ITI in relevant trade from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

 NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - The minimum age of the applicant should not be below 14 years and the Maximum age limit is 24 years for General Candidates. Age relaxation upto 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC(NCL), 10 years for PWD candidate would be given as per the Govt. of India directives.

 NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Stipend

  • Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Electronic Mechanic, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic - Rs. 8, 855/-
  • Administration Assistant/Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Welder - Rs. 7700/-

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be shortlisted for training on the basis of marks obtained in their ITI standard/course.

Download NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NPCIL Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can submit a duly filled in application form affixing your passport size photograph on the space provided along with self-attested copies of all supporting documents to the  Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat latest by 15 July 2021.

 

Comments