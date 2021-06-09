MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @mphc.gov.in, Application begins from 25 June onwards

MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of District Legal Aid Officer (Entry Level) Class-II Exam-2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 24 July 2021.

A total of 14 vacancies will be recruited. The online application for the same will start from 25 June onwards. The candidates will be able to apply to the posts directly through the link provided in this article, once activated. Candidates can refer to this notification for educational qualification, age limit, how to apply and other details about the notification.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 24 July 2021

MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

District Legal Aid Officer (Entry Level) Class-II- 14 Posts

MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a graduation degree from a recognized University are eligible to apply.

MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for MP High Court DLOA Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 25 June to 24 July 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to read the overall notification carefully before applying online.

