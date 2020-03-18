Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–18 March 2020: Apply for 12000+ Indian Railway, GAU, UPSC, APPSC and BSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 18 March 2020 for 12000+ more than vacancies in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Gujarat Ayurved University (GAU), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will recruit applicants for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applicants to apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. This recruitment will fill up 29 posts of PGT, TGT and PRT in the organization. All interested applicants can walk-in-interview on March 30 and 31, 2020.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 29 TGT, PGT and PRT Posts @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

GAU (Gujarat Ayurved University) has invited applications for the Lab. Technician, Lab. Asst, Masseur and other posts. Interested applicants can apply for Gujarat Ayurved University (GAU) Recruitment 2020-2021 through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.

Gujarat Ayurved University (GAU) Recruitment 2020, Apply for 28 Lab. Technician, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Have you applied for UPSC Recruitment 2020? As recently, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification to the recruitment of various posts including Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and Others. All candidates who possess requisite qualification can apply for these posts in a given time frame. As per the UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification, candidates will be able to apply for these posts till 2 April 2020.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 85 various Vacancies Notified @upsc.gov.in, Check Here Application Process and Others Details

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 April 2020.

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 63 Vacancies Notified @appsc.gov.in

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has again extended the last date for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014 online application. Candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode only on or before 28 March 2020.

Last Date Extended for BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Online Form 2020 for 12140, Apply Online @bssc.bih.nic.in by 28 March