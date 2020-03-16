UPSC Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 85 Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and Other Posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Job Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 02 April 2020.

According to the UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the Institute has started the application process at its official portal. Applicants willing to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification should note that they will have to appear before 02 April 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date of Receipt of Online Applications: 02 April 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and other Vacancy Details

Chief Design Engineer : 01 Post

: 01 Post Deputy Superintending : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Assistant Engineer : 63 Posts

: 63 Posts Assistant Veterinary Officer : 01 Post

: 01 Post Assistant Director (Official Language) : 13 Posts

: 13 Posts Assistant Employment Officer : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Deputy Director: 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer, Deputy Director and other Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Chief Design Engineer : Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Associate Membership of the Institution of Engineers (Mechanical Engineering). Age Limit : 50 years.

: Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or Associate Membership of the Institution of Engineers (Mechanical Engineering). : 50 years. DS : Graduate with Bachelor Degree in Chemistry plus three years experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials from a recognized Scientific Institute or University Or Master’s Degree in Chemistry plus one year experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials from a recognized Scientific Institute or University. Age Limit : 35 years.

: Graduate with Bachelor Degree in Chemistry plus three years experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials from a recognized Scientific Institute or University Or Master’s Degree in Chemistry plus one year experience in the use of Analytical Instruments or Methods of Analysis of Organic or Inorganic Materials from a recognized Scientific Institute or University. : 35 years. Assistant Engineer : Master Degree in Science in Physics/Electronics/Physics (with Electronics) from a recognized University Or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Mech., Elect., Electronics and Electrical, Electronics and Telecom., Computer Science, Instrumentation and Control from a recognized University or Institute. Two years practical experience in Production or Development or Quality Assurance in the fields of Mechanical/Electronics/Electronics and Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunication/Computer Science/Instrumentation and Control from recognized organization or undertaking. Age Limit : 30 years.

: Master Degree in Science in Physics/Electronics/Physics (with Electronics) from a recognized University Or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in one of the disciplines viz. Mech., Elect., Electronics and Electrical, Electronics and Telecom., Computer Science, Instrumentation and Control from a recognized University or Institute. Two years practical experience in Production or Development or Quality Assurance in the fields of Mechanical/Electronics/Electronics and Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunication/Computer Science/Instrumentation and Control from recognized organization or undertaking. : 30 years. Assistant Veterinary Officer : A degree in Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or equivalent as per Veterinary Council of India (minimum standards of Veterinary Education degree Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) Regulations, 1993. Three years experience in handling and treatment of wild animals and birds in captivity. Age Limit : 35 years.

: A degree in Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or equivalent as per Veterinary Council of India (minimum standards of Veterinary Education degree Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) Regulations, 1993. Three years experience in handling and treatment of wild animals and birds in captivity. : 35 years. Assistant Director (Official Language) : Master degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. Age Limit : 35 years.

: Master degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. : 35 years. AEO : Post Graduate with Master Degree in Social Welfare or Labour Welfare or Social Work or Sociology or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Commerce or Education of a recognized university or equivalent. Age Limit : 30 years.

: Post Graduate with Master Degree in Social Welfare or Labour Welfare or Social Work or Sociology or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Commerce or Education of a recognized university or equivalent. : 30 years. Deputy Director: Post Graduate with Master degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in any of these subjects (History/Sociology/Economics/Political Science/Public Administration/Geography/Law) from a recognized University or equivalent. Age limit: 43 years.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 02 April 2020. Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.