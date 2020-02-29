BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Online Form 2020 out for 12140, Apply Online @bssc.bih.nic.in

BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Online Form 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014. Candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 March 2020.

All those candidates who have qualified in BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam-2014 can appear for Mains Exam. The online application for BSSC 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014 will active from 29 February 2020 and continue till 18 March 2020. Candidates are required to visit the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check application important dates, vacancy details and other details by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam 2014-2020- 29 February 2020

Last date for submission of application fee for BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam 2014-2020- 16 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam 2014-2020- 18 March 2020

BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Online Form 2020 Vacancy Details

BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam 2014- 12140 Posts

BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Online Form 2020 Application Procedure

All those who have qualified in BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Prelims) 2014 Exam can apply for Mains Exam. The list of selected candidates has been uploaded at bssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can apply to the BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam 2014-20 through the online mode. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given in the provided PDF. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks given below for more details.

Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website



BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Online Form 2020 Application Fee