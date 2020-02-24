Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 February 2020: Apply for 1500+ UCMS, IOCL, NCL, MSC Bank and NIELIT

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 February 2020 for 1500+ more than vacancies in Vacancies University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Delhi, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Northern Coalfields Limited, Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd. and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) has invited applications for the Senior Demonstrator/Senior Resident (Delhi University) posts. Interested candidates can apply for University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 25 February 2020.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment of 364 Technical and 136 Non-Technical Trade Apprentice at its Locations in Western India (Maharshtra & Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli). IOCL Apprentice Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 22 to 28 February 2020. Eligible and interested candidate can apply IOCL Apprentice Posts on or before 20 March 2020 on its official website www.iocl.com. Candidates who are interested to apply for IOCL Western Recruitment should fulfill the required eligibility criteria.

Northern Coalfields Limited is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates holding 10th qualification. The Northern Coalfields Limited is hiring candidates for the post of Dragline Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Shovel Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee) for its well equipped 10 highly mechanized open cast mines situated in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. The online application for NCL Operator Trainee Recruitment 2020 will start from 16 March to 30 March 2020.

Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Junior Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply on or before 16 March 2020.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B & Scientific/Technical Assistant A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 26 March 2020.

