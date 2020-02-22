IOCL Recruitment 2020: 500 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment of 364 Technical and 136 Non-Technical Trade Apprentice at its Locations in Western India (Maharshtra & Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
IOCL Apprentice Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 22 to 28 February 2020. Eligible and interested candidate can apply IOCL Apprentice Posts on or before 20 March 2020 on its official website www.iocl.com. Candidates who are interested to apply for IOCL Western Recruitment should fulfill the required eligibility criteria.
More information on IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2020 such as application process, selection procedure, , pay scale, vacancy details are given below in the article.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF
IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 20 March 2020
- Admit Card Download Date - 20 March 2020
- Written Test Date - 29 March 2020
IOCL Vacancy Details
State-Wise Posts
Maharashtra – 190 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Gujarat– 75 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Chhattisgarh – 10 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Dadra & Nagar Haveli– 3 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Goa – 10 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Gujarat – 10 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Maharashtra – 30 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
MP – 40 Posts
- Trade Apprentice Fitter
- Trade Apprentice Electrician
- Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice Machinist
Trade Apprentice –Accountant
- Chhattisgarh – 4 Posts
- Goa – 3 Posts
- Gujarat – 24 Posts
- Maharashtra – 59 Posts
- Madhya Pradesh - 22 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
- Gujarat – 2 Posts
- Maharashtra – 9 Posts
- Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)
- Gujarat – 2 Posts
- Maharashtra – 9 Posts
- Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trade Apprentice - 10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade
- Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field
- Non Technical Trade Apprentice (Trade Apprentice-Accountant) – Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University
- Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board / Institute.
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test.
How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com on or before 20 March 2020.