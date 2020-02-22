IOCL Recruitment 2020: 500 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply @iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment of 364 Technical and 136 Non-Technical Trade Apprentice at its Locations in Western India (Maharshtra & Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli).

IOCL Apprentice Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 22 to 28 February 2020. Eligible and interested candidate can apply IOCL Apprentice Posts on or before 20 March 2020 on its official website www.iocl.com. Candidates who are interested to apply for IOCL Western Recruitment should fulfill the required eligibility criteria.

More information on IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2020 such as application process, selection procedure, , pay scale, vacancy details are given below in the article.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of Online Application - 20 March 2020

Admit Card Download Date - 20 March 2020

Written Test Date - 29 March 2020

IOCL Vacancy Details

State-Wise Posts

Maharashtra – 190 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics



Gujarat– 75 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Chhattisgarh – 10 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Dadra & Nagar Haveli– 3 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Goa – 10 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Gujarat – 10 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Maharashtra – 30 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

MP – 40 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Trade Apprentice –Accountant

Chhattisgarh – 4 Posts

Goa – 3 Posts

Gujarat – 24 Posts

Maharashtra – 59 Posts

Madhya Pradesh - 22 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Gujarat – 2 Posts

Maharashtra – 9 Posts

Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Gujarat – 2 Posts

Maharashtra – 9 Posts

Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trade Apprentice - 10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade

- 10th Passed and 2 years full time ITI in relevant trade Technician Apprentice – 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field

– 3 years Engineering Diploma in relevant field Non Technical Trade Apprentice (Trade Apprentice-Accountant) – Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University

– Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Board / Institute.

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection process will consist of Objective Type Written test.

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through IOCL official website iocl.com on or before 20 March 2020.