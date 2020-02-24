Search

NIELIT Recruitment 2020: 495 Vacancies for Scientist B & Scientific/Technical Assistant A Posts, Apply Online @nielit.gov.in

NIELIT Scientist B & Scientific/Technical Assistant A Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 495 Vacancies. Check all details here.

Feb 24, 2020 16:15 IST
NIELIT Recruitment 2020
NIELIT Recruitment 2020

NIELIT Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B & Scientific/Technical Assistant A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 26 March 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 26 February 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 26 March 2020

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Scientist-‘B’ – 288 Posts
  • Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – 207 Posts

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Scientist-‘B’ – Candidates should have a Bachelors Degree in the concerned subject from the recognized University.
  • Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – Candidates should have M.Sc./MS/MCA/B.E./B.Tech Degree in the concerned subject from the recognized University.

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Age Limit 

Scientist-‘B’, Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – 30 years for General Category

  • SC/ST – 35 years
  • OBC – 33 years
  • PWD – 40 years

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

  • Scientist-‘B’ – Group ‘A’ (S&T ) Level-10: (Rs. 56100-177500)
  • Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – Group ‘B’ (S&T ) Level-6 : (Rs. 35400-112400)

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
Selection will be done through a written examination and interview for Scientist ‘B’ Post and only through written examination for Scientific/Technical Assistant -‘A’ Post.

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link 

Official Website

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 26 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for reference.

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General/OBC – Rs. 800/-
  • SC/ST/ PWD/ Women candidates- Nil

Job Summary
NotificationNIELIT Recruitment 2020: 495 Vacancies for Scientist B & Scientific/Technical Assistant A Posts, Apply Online @nielit.gov.in
Notification DateFeb 24, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionMar 26, 2020
Official URLhttp://www.nielit.gov.in/
Citynew delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology
Education Qual Graduate, Post Graduate
Functional Administration

