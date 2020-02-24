NIELIT Recruitment 2020: 495 Vacancies for Scientist B & Scientific/Technical Assistant A Posts, Apply Online @nielit.gov.in

NIELIT Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B & Scientific/Technical Assistant A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 26 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 26 March 2020

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientist-‘B’ – 288 Posts

Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – 207 Posts

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientist-‘B’ – Candidates should have a Bachelors Degree in the concerned subject from the recognized University.

Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – Candidates should have M.Sc./MS/MCA/B.E./B.Tech Degree in the concerned subject from the recognized University.

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Scientist-‘B’, Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – 30 years for General Category

SC/ST – 35 years

OBC – 33 years

PWD – 40 years

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Scientist-‘B’ – Group ‘A’ (S&T ) Level-10: (Rs. 56100-177500)

Scientific/ Technical Assistant - ‘A’ – Group ‘B’ (S&T ) Level-6 : (Rs. 35400-112400)

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection will be done through a written examination and interview for Scientist ‘B’ Post and only through written examination for Scientific/Technical Assistant -‘A’ Post.

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website





NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 26 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for reference.

NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 800/-

SC/ST/ PWD/ Women candidates- Nil

