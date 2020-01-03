Top 5 of the day–03 January 2020, Vacancies Balangir District, NABARD, DSSSB, SAIL BSP and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 January 2020, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Balangir District, Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Balangir District has invited applications for the Part Time Instructor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Balangir District Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD has released the recruitment notification for 154 Officer vacancies in Grade A at its official website, nabard.org. As per the NABARD Grade A Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the bank will start the online application process at its official portal from January 10, 2020. The application will be accepted online till 31 January 2020.

Good News for teachers! Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has, recently, published a recruitment notification for the post of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor (EVGC) under Directorate of Education of Govt. of NCT of Delhi. A total of 710 vacancies are available for various subjects of PGT such as Biology, Chemistry, English, History, Maths, Physics, Sanskrit, Geography and Punjabi and for Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor (Male and Female), against advertisement 02/2020. Online Applications are invited for DSSSB Recruitment 2020. DSSSB PGT Online Application will start from 14 January 2020. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for DSSSB PGT Recruitment 2020 through DSSSB Official website before 13 February 2020.

Jharkhand Home Defence Corps invited applications for the post of Home Guard in Hizirabag. A total of 1021 vacancies are available out of which 804 posts are for Home Guard (Rural) and 217 are for Home Guard (Urban). Eligible male and female candidates can apply through online mode on official website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 31 January 2020.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the leading steel-making company has invited applications for the recruitment of 154 Graduate and 204 Technician Apprentices. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 20 January 2020.

