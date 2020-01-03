Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1021 Home Guard Posts @recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2020: Jharkhand Home Defence Corps invited applications for the post of Home Guard in Hizirabag. A total of 1021 vacancies are available out of which 804 posts are for Home Guard (Rural) and 217 are for Home Guard (Urban).

Eligible male and female candidates can apply through online mode on official website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 31 January 2020. Earlier, Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Home Guard Applications were invited from 18 August to 16 November 2019.

Candidates can check more details on Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Home Guard Recruitment 2020 such as Application Procedure, Eligibility, Criteria, Vacancy Details, Application Procedure below:

Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Home Guard Recruitment Notification

Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Online Application

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 31 January 2020

Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Vacancy Details

Home Guard - 1021 Posts

Home Guard (Rural) – 804 Posts

Male Home Guards – 406 Posts

Female Home Guards – 398 Posts

Home Guard (Urban) = 217 Posts

Male Home Guards – 109 Posts

Female Home Guards – 108 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Home Guard Post

Educational Qualification:

For Rural Home Guard- Minimum 7th Class Passed.

For Urban Home Guard- Minimum 10th (Metric) Class Passed

Physical Eligibility:

Height

Male: 162 Cms

Female: 157 Cms

Chest (Male)

General – 79 Cms

SC/ST – 76 Cms

Age Limit:

19 to 40 Years

Selection Procedure for Home Guard Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Examination followed by Hindi Writing Ability Test and Technical Efficiency Test.

How to Apply for Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Home Guard Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the through official website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 31 January 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-