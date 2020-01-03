Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1021 Home Guard Posts @recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Recruitment 2020: Jharkhand Home Defence Corps invited applications for the post of Home Guard in Hizirabag. A total of 1021 vacancies are available out of which 804 posts are for Home Guard (Rural) and 217 are for Home Guard (Urban).
Eligible male and female candidates can apply through online mode on official website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 31 January 2020. Earlier, Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Home Guard Applications were invited from 18 August to 16 November 2019.
Candidates can check more details on Jharkhand Home Defense Corps Home Guard Recruitment 2020 such as Application Procedure, Eligibility, Criteria, Vacancy Details, Application Procedure below:
Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Home Guard Recruitment Notification
Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Online Application
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 31 January 2020
Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Vacancy Details
Home Guard - 1021 Posts
Home Guard (Rural) – 804 Posts
- Male Home Guards – 406 Posts
- Female Home Guards – 398 Posts
Home Guard (Urban) = 217 Posts
- Male Home Guards – 109 Posts
- Female Home Guards – 108 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Home Guard Post
Educational Qualification:
- For Rural Home Guard- Minimum 7th Class Passed.
- For Urban Home Guard- Minimum 10th (Metric) Class Passed
Physical Eligibility:
Height
- Male: 162 Cms
- Female: 157 Cms
Chest (Male)
- General – 79 Cms
- SC/ST – 76 Cms
Age Limit:
19 to 40 Years
Selection Procedure for Home Guard Post
Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Examination followed by Hindi Writing Ability Test and Technical Efficiency Test.
How to Apply for Jharkhand Home Defence Corps Home Guard Posts 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the through official website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in on or before 31 January 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 200/-