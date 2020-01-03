SAIL BSP Recruitment 2020, 358 Vacancies for Diploma and Graduate Engineers

SAIL BSP Recruitment 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the leading steel-making company has invited applications for the recruitment of 154 Graduate and 204 Technician Apprentices. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 January 2020

SAIL BSP Notification PDF

Online Application

SAIL BSP Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer – 154 Posts

Mechanical - 20

Electrical - 20

Metallurgy - 30

Civil - 6

Electronics & its allied branches - 16

CS/IT - 16

Mining - 30

Chemical - 10

Ceramic - 6

Diploma Engineer – 204 Posts

Mechanical - 40

Electrical - 30

Metallurgy - 60

Civil - 6

Electronics & its allied branches - 10

CS/IT - 16

Mining - 30

Chemical - 6

Ceramic - 6

Eligibility Criteria for Diploma and Graduate Engineers Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

B.Tech. (for Graduate Apprentices) and Diploma (for Polytechnic Apprentices) final year marksheet of the qualifying exam.

Selection Criteria for

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification for which they have to report at the designated place and designated time along with the original, Xerox copies of the documents mentioned above and 6 passport size photos

How to Apply for SAIL BSP Jobs 2020

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online only on BOAT Portal https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in on or before 20 January 2020. After registering themselves on BOAT web portal, their documents shall be verified by BOAT, after which the following steps have to be followed by the candidates for applying against Bhilai Steel Plant: