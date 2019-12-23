Top 5 of the day–23 December 2019, Vacancies RBI, AMD, MBMA, OSSC, MPSC and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 23 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Atomic Minerals Directorate For Exploration And Research (AMD), Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant, today i.e. on 23 December 2019. This is the good opportunity for govt jobs seekers as 926 vacancies are available in various offices of the Bank across India. RBI Assistant recruitment is being done online on RBI official website. The last date for submitting RBI Assistant online application is 16 January 2020.

Atomic Minerals Directorate For Exploration And Research (AMD) has invited applications for the Steno, UDC, Driver, Technician, Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for Atomic Minerals Directorate For Exploration And Research (AMD) Recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2020.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) has invited applications for the Manager, Programme Associate and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) Recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2020.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before the last date. The commission will announce the last date for OSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 shortly.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published notification for Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020 for the recruitment of 200 Civil Posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Block Development Officer (BDO), Tahsildar, Superintendent State Excise Department etc. The commission is inviting online applications for MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for MPSC Civil Service Exam 2020 on or before 13 January 2020.

