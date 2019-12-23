RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification: 926 Vacancies Notified, Apply @rbi.org.in, Graduates Eligible

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant, today i.e. on 23 December 2019. This is the good opportunity for govt jobs seekers as 926 vacancies are available in various offices of the Bank across India.

RBI Assistant recruitment is being done online on RBI official website. The last date for submitting RBI Assistant online application is 16 January 2020. Candidates are also required to pay exam fee through online mode. Candidates will be required to pay Rs. 450/- as exam fee. However, SC/ST/PWD/EXS will pay only RS. 50/-. RBI Assistant Registration Link is also given below for the convenience of the candidates.

Candidates who possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% in the aggregate and have the knowledge of word processing on PC are eligible to apply for the RBI Recruitment 2020.

Selection for RBI Assistant post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Important Dates

Start Date of RBI Assistant Online Registration and payment of Application Fee – 23 December 2019

Last Date of RBI Assistant Online Registration and submission of Online Fee- 16 January 2020

RBI Assistant Online Preliminary Test (Tentative) Date – 14 and 15 February 2020

RBI Assistant Online Main Test – March 2020

RBI Assistant Vacancy Details

Assistant - 926 Posts

Salary:

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 14,650/- per month (i.e. ₹ 13,150/- plus two advance increments admissible to Graduates) in the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants approximately ₹ 36091/-

Eligibility Criteria for RBI Assistant

At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

Candidates applying for post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

Selection Procedure RBI Assistant 2020

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Exam Pattern

Preliminary Examination (Multiple Choice)

Sr. No. Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Time 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

Main Examination (Multiple Choice):

Sr. No. Name of Tests

(Objective) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes 2 Test of English Language 40 40 30 minutes 3 Test of Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes 4 Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes 5 Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

LPT

LPT will be conducted in the Official / Local Language. The Office wise local language/s is/are as follows:

Ahmedabad – Gujarati

Bengaluru – Kannada

Bhopal – Hindi

Bhubaneswar - Oriya

Chandigarh – Punjabi / Hindi

Chennai – Tamil

Guwahati – Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo

Hyderabad – Telugu

Jaipur – Hindi

Jammu – Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri

Kanpur & Lucknow – Hindi

Kolkata – Bengali / Nepali

Mumbai – Marathi / Konkani

Nagpur – Marathi / Hindi

New Delhi – Hindi

Patna – Hindi / Maithili

Thiruvananthapuram – Malayalam

How to Apply for RBI Assistant Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online through Bank's website www.rbi.org.in on or before 16 January 2020

Application Fee: