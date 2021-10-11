Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top Jobs Closing This Week: Last Chance to Apply for Various Posts @UPSC/Indian Navy/CG Health/ONGC and Much More

In a bid to keep a track on the top jobs that are closing this week, the long list of Top Jobs Closing This Week is available here which will keep you update for those jobs which needs your submission. You can get all details here.

Created On: Oct 11, 2021 10:37 IST
Top Jobs Closing This Week: Every day there are many jobs that come closer to its closing date and candidates remain unaware of this. Aspirants can’t keep a check on the jobs that are closing this week, and thus in many cases they lose the opportunity to apply for some of the top jobs of the week. To keep a track on the top jobs that are closing this week, the long list of Top Jobs Closing This Week is presented here by Jagranjosh team for aspirants to keep a check on all the important jobs in case you have missed it. 

This week aspirants can come across some of the best jobs of the week through Top Jobs Closing This Week which will make it easy for candidates to apply for the same without delay. 

If you are looking to job under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme/Officer/ 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme/Medical Officer  category, then you may have a look at vacancies that are closing this week for its submission of application. 

The jobs this week involves renowned government organizations namely Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)/Indian Navy/Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC)/Chhattisgarh Health Department  and others.

For more jobs ending this week and detailed notifications, candidates can click on the links provided below.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 247 Vacancies: Apply Online @upsc.gov.in till 12 October, Check Exam Date Here

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 192 Vacancies @upsc.gov.in, Exam on 20 February

Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for B.Tech Cadet Entry @joinindiannavy.gov.in

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 for ASO, AE and Other Posts, Application Ends on 14 Oct, Apply Now @upsc.gov.in

CG Health Recruitment 2021 for 443 Medical Officer Posts @cghealth.nic.in, Check Application Process

ONGC Recruitment 2021 for 313 GT Posts through GATE 2020, Apply Online @ongcindia.com

