Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for B.Tech Cadet Entry @joinindiannavy.gov.in From 01 October

Indian Navy has published a notification for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme on joinindiannavy.gov.in . Check Details Here.

Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has published a notification for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Online Application are invited from Unmaried Male Candidates from 01 October 2021 on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for registration will be 10 October 2021.

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2021 (for B.E/B.Tech) exam. They will be called for Service Selection Board on the basis of JEE Main - 2021 All India Rank published by NTA.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 01 October 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 10 October 2021

Indian Navy 10+2 Vacancy Details

Education Branch - 5 Posts

Executive and Technical - 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy 10+2

Educational Qualification

Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII)

Merit list shall be prepared on the basis of SSB Marks.

How to Apply for Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are to register and submit their application on joinindiannavy.gov.in from 01 October 2021 to 10 October 2021.

Indian Navy 10+2 Notification Download