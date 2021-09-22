UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 192 Vacancies @upsc.gov.in, Exam on 20 February

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting Combined Geo-Scientist Exam on 20 February 2021. Candidates can check vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, application process, age limit and other updates.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2022 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam from 22 September to 12 October 2021 on through online mode by using upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Geo Scientist Exam for all the applicants will be conducted on 20 February 2022. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam should have master degree in concerned field and the age should be between 21 years to 32 years.

A total of 192 vacancies for the post of Geologist Geophysicist, Group A and Chemist. More information on UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment is available in this article below:

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Notification

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Online Application Link

UPSC Geo-Scientist Notification Download

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 20 October 2021

UPSC Geo-Scientist Pre-Exam Date: 20 February 2022

UPSC Geo-Scientist Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 192

Category-I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)

Geologist, Group A : 100

Geophysicist, Group A : 50

Chemist. Group A : 20

Category-II: (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ - 20

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ - 1

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ -1

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2022

Educational Qualification:

For Geologist Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India - Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo- Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or an educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 (3 of 1956) i.e. recognized University.

For Geophysicist Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ in C.G.W.B. - M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics) from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature in India or other educational institutes established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed universities under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956

For Chemist Group ‘A’ in Geological Survey of India and Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) under C.G.W.B. - M. Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or other educational Institutes established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed Universities under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 i.e. recognized University.

For Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’ in C.G.W.B. - Master’s degree in Geology or applied Geology or Marine Geology or Hydrogeology from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational Institutes established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956

Selection Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2022



Stage-I : Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type Stage-II : Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview

UPSC Geo- Scientist Exam Pattern

No. of Questions - The question paper is divided in two papers i.e. Paper-I : General Studies and Paper-II : Geology/Hydrogeology for Scientist B (Hydrogeology), Geophysics for Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), Chemistry for Chemist and Scientist.

Marks - Paper 1 is of 100 Marks and Paper is 300 Marks

Time - Candidates will be given 2 hours for each paper.

Negative Marking - There will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Admit Card 2021

The eligible candidates UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card will be uploaded three weeks before the commencement of the Exam on UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in) for downloading by candidates. No Admission Certificate will be sent by post.

How to apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2022 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the through the online mode on or before 12 October, 2021 till 6 PM.

Application Fee:

General - Rs. 200/-

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates - No Fee