Cricket is more than just a game in Asia as it is an emotion that unites millions of fans across countries. Among the many tournaments played, the Asia Cup holds a very special place because it brings together some of the biggest cricketing nations of the continent on one stage. Over the years, the tournament has given us unforgettable matches, legendary performances, and fierce rivalries between teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
The Asia Cup is a great topic for general knowledge quizzes. That is why here is a GK quiz on the Asia Cup along with their answers and short explanations. These questions are created in such a way that they cover everything which ranges the very first edition of the tournament to the recent records so that it covers the diversity of this game.
1. When was the Asia Cup held for the first time?
a) 1982
b) 1984
c) 1986
d) 1988
Answer: b) 1984
Explanation: The very first Asia Cup was played in the year 1984.
2. Which country hosted the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984?
a) India
b) Pakistan
c) Sri Lanka
d) UAE
Answer: d) UAE
Explanation: The UAE hosted the first edition, setting the stage for a continental cricket championship.
3. Which team won the first Asia Cup in 1984?
a) India
b) Pakistan
c) Sri Lanka
d) Bangladesh
Answer: a) India
Explanation: India became the first champion by defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
4. Which country has won the most Asia Cup titles (ODI + T20 combined)?
a) Pakistan
b) India
c) Sri Lanka
d) Bangladesh
Answer: b) India
Explanation: India leads the table with 7 titles, followed by Sri Lanka.
5. Who is the only player to score three centuries in a single Asia Cup edition?
a) Virat Kohli
b) Sanath Jayasuriya
c) Kumar Sangakkara
d) Rohit Sharma
Answer: c) Kumar Sangakkara
Explanation: Sangakkara achieved this in the 2008 Asia Cup held in Pakistan.
6. Sanath Jayasuriya is the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup history. How many runs did he score?
a) 971
b) 1,020
c) 1,213
d) 1,220
Answer: d) 1,220
Explanation: Jayasuriya is miles ahead of others with 1,220runs in Asia Cup matches.
7. Which bowler has taken the most wickets in Asia Cup history?
a) Lasith Malinga
b) Muttiah Muralitharan
c) Chaminda Vaas
d) Saeed Ajmal
Answer: b) Muttiah Muralitharan
Explanation: Muralitharan tops the chart with 30 wickets in Asia Cup tournaments.
8. Which team has played in the most Asia Cup finals after India?
a) Pakistan
b) Sri Lanka
c) Bangladesh
d) Afghanistan
Answer: b) Sri Lanka
Explanation: Sri Lanka has appeared in almost every final and has won 6 titles.
9. Why was Asia Cup 2016 special?
a) It was played in India for the first time
b) It was the first Asia Cup in T20 format
c) Bangladesh won their first title
d) It was played outside Asia
Answer: b) It was the first Asia Cup in T20 format
Explanation: The 2016 edition was converted into a T20 event to prepare teams for the T20 World Cup.
10. Who scored the fastest 50 in Asia Cup T20 history (as of 2025)?
a) Suryakumar Yadav
b) Rahmanullah Gurbaz
c) Azmatullah Omarzai
d) Shahid Afridi
Answer: c) Azmatullah Omarzai
Explanation: Omarzai smashed a 20-ball fifty against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025.
