Cricket is more than just a game in Asia as it is an emotion that unites millions of fans across countries. Among the many tournaments played, the Asia Cup holds a very special place because it brings together some of the biggest cricketing nations of the continent on one stage. Over the years, the tournament has given us unforgettable matches, legendary performances, and fierce rivalries between teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The Asia Cup is a great topic for general knowledge quizzes. That is why here is a GK quiz on the Asia Cup along with their answers and short explanations. These questions are created in such a way that they cover everything which ranges the very first edition of the tournament to the recent records so that it covers the diversity of this game.

READ| How Well Do You Know Captain Cool? Take This MS Dhoni Quiz and Learn More About the Legend

1. When was the Asia Cup held for the first time? a) 1982 b) 1984 c) 1986 d) 1988 Answer: b) 1984 Explanation: The very first Asia Cup was played in the year 1984. 2. Which country hosted the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984? a) India b) Pakistan c) Sri Lanka d) UAE Answer: d) UAE Explanation: The UAE hosted the first edition, setting the stage for a continental cricket championship. 3. Which team won the first Asia Cup in 1984? a) India b) Pakistan c) Sri Lanka d) Bangladesh Answer: a) India Explanation: India became the first champion by defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. 4. Which country has won the most Asia Cup titles (ODI + T20 combined)? a) Pakistan b) India c) Sri Lanka d) Bangladesh Answer: b) India Explanation: India leads the table with 7 titles, followed by Sri Lanka.

5. Who is the only player to score three centuries in a single Asia Cup edition? a) Virat Kohli b) Sanath Jayasuriya c) Kumar Sangakkara d) Rohit Sharma Answer: c) Kumar Sangakkara Explanation: Sangakkara achieved this in the 2008 Asia Cup held in Pakistan. 6. Sanath Jayasuriya is the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup history. How many runs did he score? a) 971 b) 1,020 c) 1,213 d) 1,220 Answer: d) 1,220 Explanation: Jayasuriya is miles ahead of others with 1,220runs in Asia Cup matches. 7. Which bowler has taken the most wickets in Asia Cup history? a) Lasith Malinga b) Muttiah Muralitharan c) Chaminda Vaas d) Saeed Ajmal Answer: b) Muttiah Muralitharan Explanation: Muralitharan tops the chart with 30 wickets in Asia Cup tournaments. 8. Which team has played in the most Asia Cup finals after India? a) Pakistan b) Sri Lanka