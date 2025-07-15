Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) is known to be one of the most adored players of the Indian cricket team. He is also known as “Captain Cool” for his calm demeanor in pressure games. The mark that Dhoni leaves on the game is indelible. Be it smashing a winning six in a World Cup final or effecting lightning-quick stumping behind the wickets, he has been someone who has never feared trying the impossible. He has, over the years, been much more than just a wicketkeeper and batsman; a leader who knew how to handle the heat and get the best out of his players. Dhoni’s tale is an inspiring one. There were numerous hurdles on his way to becoming the greatest cricketer. Fans across the world admire Dhoni not just for his cricketing skills, but also for his simplicity, humility, and the way he carries himself off the field.

Here is a quiz that will challenge you as well as provide you with interesting facts about MS Dhoni. 1. What is the birth date of MS Dhoni? A) 7 July 1981 B) 15 August 1983 C) 5 May 1982 D) 1 January 1984 Answer: A) 7 July 1981 Explanation: MS Dhoni was born on 7th July 1981 in Ranchi, Bihar. The IMDb mentions: “Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born on 7 July 1981 in Ranchi, Bihar, India.” 2. Against which team did MS Dhoni play his international debut in ODIs? A) Pakistan B) Bangladesh C) Australia D) South Africa Answer: B) Bangladesh Explanation: Dhoni made his ODI debut on 23 December 2004 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. 3. What was the year when Dhoni led India to win the ICC T20 World Cup? A) 2011 B) 2009 C) 2007 D) 2013 Answer: C) 2007 Explanation: Dhoni captained India in the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, and India won the tournament by defeating Pakistan in the final.

4. Which movie was dedicated to the life of MS Dhoni? A) Dhoni: The Untold Story B) The Winning Spirit C) Captain Cool D) MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Answer: D) MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Explanation: Although not an autobiography, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” is a biographical film released in 2016, based on his life. 5. Which IPL team has MS Dhoni captained since the start of the league in 2008? A) Mumbai Indians B) Chennai Super Kings C) Kolkata Knight Riders D) Royal Challengers Bangalore Answer: B) Chennai Super Kings Explanation: MS Dhoni has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. 6. What was MS Dhoni’s profession before becoming a full-time cricketer? A) Army officer B) Teacher C) Ticket collector D) Banker Answer: C) Ticket collector Explanation: Dhoni worked as a Ticket Collector at Kharagpur railway station under South Eastern Railways before rising in cricket.

7. How many ICC trophies has MS Dhoni won as captain? A) 2 B) 3 C) 4 D) 1 Answer: B) 3 Explanation: Dhoni is known to be the only captain to who has won all three ICC trophies which are T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013). The BCCI website states: “From lifting India’s first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.” 8. When did MS Dhoni retire from international cricket? A) 2018 B) 2020 C) 2021 D) 2019 Answer: B) 2020 Explanation: Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August 2020 via a social media post. 9. What is the Jersey Number of MS Dhoni?