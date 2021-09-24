CG Health Recruitment 2021 for 443 Medical Officer Posts @cghealth.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Chhattisgarh Health Department has invited application for the 443 Medical Officer Post on its official website. Check all details here.

CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Health Department has invited application for the 443 Medical Officer Post under the Directorate of Health Services, Chhattisgarh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 October 2021.

In a bid to apply for CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including MBBS Degree from a recognized Institution with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details:

Important Date for CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 23 September 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 October 2021

Vacancy Details for CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Medical Officer-443

Eligibility Criteria for CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized Institution are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidate must also be registered with Medical Council of India.

Candidates should check the notification link for details educational qualification/eligibility for these posts.

Age Limit for CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

21 to 35 years (As on 01.01.2021)(There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per govt. Norms)

CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CG Health Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 September to 12 October 2021. Candidates should have take a printout of the online application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.