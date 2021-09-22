ONGC Recruitment 2021 for 313 GT Posts through GATE 2020, Apply Online @ongcindia.com

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) is hiring 313 Graduate Trainees (GTs) through GATE 2020 Scores. Check acancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other updates.

ONGC GATE 2021 Notification: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Trainees (GTs) through GATE 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ONGC GATE Recruitment from 22 September to 12 October 2021 on www.ongcindia.com.

A total of 313 vacancies are available in Engineering and Geo-science Disciplines. It is to be noted, Only GATE 2020 score is valid for recruitment exercise in ONGC under this advertisement. Score from GATE 2019 or GATE 2021 or from any previous GATE Exam is not valid.

Candidates can check more details on ONGC GATE 2020 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other updates below:

Notification details

Advertisement No. :2/2021 (R&P)

ONGC GATE Important Dates

Start date for receiving online application for ONGC: 22 September 2021

Last date for receiving online application for ONGC: 12 October 2021

ONGC GATE Vacancy Details

AEE (Cementing) : 7 Posts

AEE (Civil) : 18 Posts

AEE (Driling) : 28 Posts

AEE (Electrical): 39 Posts

AEE (Electronics): 5 Posts

AEE (Instrumentation) : 32 Posts

AEE (Mechanical) : 31 Posts

AEE (Production) Chemical: 16 Posts

AEE (Production) Petroleum : 12 Posts

AEE (Reservoir): 7 Posts

Chemist : 15 Posts

Geologist: 19 Posts

Geophysicist (Surface) : 24 Posts

Geophysicist (Wells) : 12 Posts

Materials Management Officer : 12 Posts

Programming Officer : 5 Posts

Transport Officer : 7 Posts

AEE (Industrial Engineering) : 3 Posts

ONGC GATE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

AEE (Cementing) : Mechanical Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Civil) : Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Driling) : Mechanical Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Electrical): Graduate Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks Should have Certificate of competency as Electrical Supervisor.

AEE (Electronics): Graduate Degree in Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Telecom Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in E&T Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Post Graduate Degree in Physics with Electronics with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Instrumentation) : Graduate Degree in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Mechanical) : Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Production) Mechanical: Mechanical Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Production) Chemical: Chemical Graduate Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Production) Petroleum : Petroleum Graduate Degree in Petroleum Engineering / Applied Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Reservoir): Post Graduate Degree in Geology (Must have Mathematics / Physics at B.Sc. level) with minimum 60% marks. Post Graduate Degree ii Chemistry with minimum 60% marks (Must have Mathematics/ Physics at B.Sc. level). Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks (Must have Mathematics 1 Physics at B.Sc. level) . Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics with minimum 60% marks (Must have Mathematics/ Physics at B.Sc. level) . Post Graduate Degree in Physics with minimum 60% marks (Must have Mathematics / Physics at B.Sc. level) . Post Graduate Degree in Petroleum Technology with minimum 60% marks (Must have Mathematics/Physics at B.Sc. level) . Graduate Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks Graduate Degree in Petroleum Engineering. Applied Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Chemist : Post Graduate in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks

Geologist: Post Graduate Degree in Geology with minimum 60% marks M.Sc. or M.Tech in (Petroleum Geoscience) with minimum 60% marks. M.Sc. or M.Tech in (Petroleum Geology) with minimum 60% marks. Wreck in (Geological Technology) with minimum 60% marks

Geophysicist (Surface) : Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks. M.Tech. in (Geophysical Technology) with minimum 60% marks. Post Graduate Degree in Physics with Electronics with minimum 60% marks

Geophysicist (Wells) : Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks M. Tech, in (Geophysical Technology) with minimum 60% marks Post Graduate Degree in Physics with Electronics with minimum 60% marks

Materials Management Officer : Graduate Degree in Auto Engineering with minimum 60% marks Graduate Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Petroleum Engineering/Applied Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in E&T Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Telecom Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Degree in Computer Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Engineering Degree in Information Technology with minimum 60% marks. Graduate degree in Industrial Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Programming Officer : Graduate Degree in Computer Engineering with minimum 60% marks. Graduate Engineering Degree in Information Technology with minimum 60% marks. Post Graduate in Computer Applications (MCA) with minimum 60% marks. Post Graduate in Computer Science with minimum 60% marks 'B' level diploma as defined by Dept. of Electronics.

Transport Officer : Graduate degree in Auto Engineering with minimum 60% marks Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

AEE (Industrial Engineering) : Graduate degree in Industrial Engineering with minimum 60% marks

ONGC GATE Age Limit:

Gen: 30 years

OBC: 33 years

For AEE Drilling/Cementing

SC/ST: 33 Years

Gen: 28 years

OBC: 31 years

Selection Procedure for ONGC GATE 2021

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2020 Score, Qualification and Interview.

How to Apply for the ONGC GATE Recruitment 2021 ?



Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the ONGC’s Website www.ongcindia.com on or before 12 October 2021.