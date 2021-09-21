UPSC ESE Recruitment Notification 2022 To Release Tomorrow @upsc.gov.in: Check Exam Date and Important Dates Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for Group A and Group B Posts through Engineering Service Exam 2022 (ESE 2022) on official website upsc.gov.in. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, important dates, exam pattern, result updates.

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will upload the notification for engagement of various Group A and Group B Posts through Engineering Service Exam 2022 (ESE 2022) tomorrow, 22 September 2021, on official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates interested to appear in UPSC Engineering Service Exam can register from tomorrow as well. The last date for submitting UPSC ESE Application is 12 October 2021 on UPSC Registration website - upsconline.nic.in.

Those candidates who will apply for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2021 will be called for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam which will be conducted on 20 February 2022.

The recruitment shall be done under Civil Engineering Cadre, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

UPSC ESE 2021 Recruitment is being done to fill 215 vacancies. Hence, around same number of vacancies are expected to fill for the year 2021. In meantime, the candidates can have a look on qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern and other details below:

UPSC ESE Important Dates

Event Important Dates UPSC ESE Notification Date 22 September 2021 Starting Date of Online Registration 22 September 2021 Last Date of Online Registration 20 October 2021 UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Date 20 February 2022 UPSC ESE Prelims Result Date Expected in March/April 2022 UPSC ESE Mains Exam Date To be released

UPSC ESE Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering:

Group‐A Services/Posts

Central Engineering Service

Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group‐A (Civil Engineering Posts)

Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service

AEE Civil in Border Road Engineering Service

AEE (QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service

Mechanical Engineering

Group‐A/B Services/Posts

AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’.

Indian Defence Service of Engineers.

Indian Naval Armament Service (Mechanical Engineering Posts).

Indian Naval Material Management Service (Mechanical Engineering Posts)

Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service.

Indian Skill Development Service.

Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service/SSO‐II (Mechanical).

Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service (Mechanical Engg.)

Electrical Engineering:

Group‐A/B Services/Posts

Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service

Indian Defence Service of Engineers

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’

Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’

Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service/SSO‐II (Electrical)

Indian Naval Armament Service

Indian Naval Material Management Service (Electrical Engineering Posts)

Electronics and Communication Engineering:

Group‐A/B Services/Posts

Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’

Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’

Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics and Telecom Engineering Posts).

Indian Naval Material Management Service (Electronics and Telecom Engineering Posts)

Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service/SSO‐II (Electronics & Tele)

Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’

UPSC ESE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech from a Recognised University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; or

Should have clearedSections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India); or

Degree/Diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time, or

Qualified in Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India) or

Qualified in Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III/Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India; or

Passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after November, 1959

UPSC ESE Age Limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 yeats and maximum 30 Years

Nationality:

Candidate must be a citizen of India/Subjects of Bhutan & Nepal/Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1 January 1962/Person of India origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Selection Process for UPSC ESE 2022

There will be three round for the selection of the candidates

Preliminary Exam of 500 Marks Mains Exam of 600 Marks Interview of 200 Marks

Final qualified candidates will be called for medical examination.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

There will be objective type questions divided into 2 papers. Paper 1 consist of General Studies and Engineering Aptitude and Paper 2 Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper 1 will be of 200 marks and Paper 2 will be of 300 Marks Candidates will be 2 hours to complete in Paper 1 and 3 hours for Paper 2 There will be negative marking of One-third (1/3rd) of the marks for wrong answer

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern 2022



The mains exam will also consists of 2 Paper. However, the questions are conventional types. Both Paper will have questions on Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering of 300 Marks Each 3 hours will be given to complete the test Conventional papers must be answered in English. Question paper will be set in English only.

UPSC ESE Personality Test

Those who will qualify in the prelims and mains exam will be called for Stage‐III (Personality Test).

Marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage‐I:(Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination, Stage‐II:(Main/Stage‐II) Examination and Stage‐III (Personality Test) would determine their final ranking

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card is expected in the third week of January 2022 on UPSC Online Website

UPSC ESE Result 2021

A merit list containing the roll number of selected candidates for each stage shall be uploaded on the official website.

How to Apply for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply Online for UPSC ESE 2022 on official website www.upsconline.nic.in from 07 April to 27 April 2021.

Application Fee:

General - Rs. 200/-