UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 for ASO, AE and Other Posts, Application Ends on 14 Oct, Apply Now @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 Online Applications are ongoing at upsc.gov.in for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officer and others. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for various posts including Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance), Assistant Engineer Naval Quality Assurance) Mechanical, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Junior Technical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Assistant Engineer Grade I, Assistant Survey Officer, Stores Officer, and Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 October 2021.

The candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to read the details below for eligibility, selection process, and others.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 14 October 2021

Last date for printing online applications: 15 October 2021.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer: 5 Posts

Civil Hydrographic Officer: 2 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 9 Posts

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Engineer Grade.I: 7 Posts

Assistant Survey Officer: 4 Posts

Stores Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Director Grade-2: 30 Posts

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer: Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering from a recognized university.

Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance) Mechanical: Degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University.

Civil Hydrographic Officer: Degree in Engineering in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology or Master Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Pass in the final examination of the institution of surveyors in sub-division1(B) Hydrographic surveying.

Junior Technical Officer: Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: Degree in Engineering in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Masters Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Pass in the final examination of the institution of surveyors in sub-division1(B) Hydrographic surveying.

Assistant Engineer: Bachelor of Engineering or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) or Engineering Degree in Mining or Mechanical or Drilling from a recognized University.

Assistant Survey Officer: Bachelor of Engineering or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) or B.Tech degree in Civil or Mining Engineering from a recognized University.

Stores Officer: Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institute; or Degree in Science with two years experience in Materials Management.

Assistant Director Grade-II: Master’s Degree in Economics from a recognized University or equivalent.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Assistant Engineer: 30 years

Civil Hydrographic Officer: 30 years

Junior Technical Officer: 35 years

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 35 years

Assistant Engineer Grade.I: 30 years

Assistant Survey Officer: 30 years

Stores Officer: 30 years

Assistant Director Grade-2: 30 years