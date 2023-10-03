TPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Veterinary Officer: Check Eligibility And Application Process

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online application for the 67 posts of Veterinary Officer on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

TPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online application for the 67 posts of Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) on its official website. These positions are available under the Development of Animal Resources in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 14, 2023 at the official webstie-tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

To apply for Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) posts, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Veterinary sciences with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Veterinary Officer-67

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have Degree in Veterinary sciences from any recognised university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Pay scale of Rs. 10, 230-34,800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4800 and revised pay matrix at Level-13, Cell-1 under Animal Resources Development Department, Govt of Tripura.

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of November 14, 2023)

The maximum age should be 40 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

How To Apply For TPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.