TPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Veterinary Officer: Check Eligibility And Application Process

TPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online application for the 67 posts of Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) on its official website. These positions are available under the Development of Animal Resources in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 14, 2023 at the official webstie-tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
To apply for Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) posts, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in Veterinary sciences with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
TPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 14, 2023 upto 05.30 pm at the official website-tpsc.tripura.gov.in..
TPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Veterinary Officer-67
TPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications
Candidates should have Degree in Veterinary sciences from any recognised university.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
TPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
Pay scale of Rs. 10, 230-34,800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4800 and revised pay matrix at Level-13, Cell-1 under Animal Resources Development Department, Govt of Tripura.
TPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of November 14, 2023)
The maximum age should be 40 years.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
TPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For TPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.
- Step I: Visit to the official website-tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Online Applications’ tab on the home page.
- Step 3: Go to the VO 2023 application link on the screen and Select advertisement number of this notice.
- Step 4: Now fill other details i.e. post applied for, Name of candidate, Date of birth, category, e-mail ID, mobile number etc to the concerned link and upload the documents.
- Step 5: All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online forms and keep it with them for future reference.