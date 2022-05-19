Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Tripura PSC SI Interview Schedule 2020 (Out) for Sub-Inspector Post@tpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tripura PSC has released  the Interview Schedule for the post of Sub-Inspector on its official website-tpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: May 19, 2022 17:07 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2022 17:13 IST
Tripura PSC SI Interview Schedule 2020
Tripura PSC SI Interview Schedule 2020: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released  the Interview Schedule for the post of Sub-Inspector on its official website. Commission is to conduct the interview for the Sub-Inspector Posts under Home Department from 30 May 2022 onwards. 

All those candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Sub-Inspector Posts under under Home Department against Advt No 05/2020 can download the Tripura PSC SI Interview Schedule 2020 available on Tripura PSC official website -tpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Sub Inspector Posts from 30 May to 03 June 2022. Interview will be held in two session i.e. Forenoon (10.30 AM) and Afternoon session(2.30 PM). Candidates should note  the reporting time for the  forenoon session is 08.30 A.M. and 12.30 P.M. for the afternoon session. 

Candidates can download the details Interview Schedule for the Sub Inspector Posts from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How to Download: Tripura PSC SI Interview Schedule 2020

  1. Go to the official site of Tripura PSC i.e. www.tpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Result/Results of Interviews Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-" Programme of Interview for recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector of Police under Home Department,Govt. of Tripura." available on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the Tripura PSC SI Interview Schedule 2020 in a new window.
  5. You are advised to download and save the Result for future reference.

Direct Link to Dowload: Tripura PSC SI Interview Schedule 2020

