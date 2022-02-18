TSCAB Recruitment 2022 for 445 Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts, Apply @tscab.org

TSCAB Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd (TSCAB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 6 March 2022. The TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications for Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts will start from 19 February 2022 onwards. All candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details before submitting the application form. This drive is being done to recruit vacancies in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Kammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda & Warangal. Candidates can check Vacancy Break Up, Eligibility Criteria and other details that is required at the time of the registration below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 6 March 2022

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the DCCB Staff Assistant Assistant Manager Adilabad 58 11 Hyderabad 45 07 Karimnagar 65 19 Khammam 50 – Mahabubnagar 25 07 Medak 57 15 Nalgonda 26 10 Warangal 46 04 Total 372 73 Grand Total 445

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Assistant: Graduation in any discipline with 60% aggregate marks, or Commerce Graduate with 55%

aggregate marks. Proficiency in Telugu Language (The candidate should have studied Telugu as one of the subjects in any class upto 10th Class. Supporting document will be verified at the time of appointment). The candidate should have also knowledge of English.

Assistant Manager: Graduation in any discipline with 60% aggregate marks, or Commerce Graduate with 55%

aggregate marks. Proficiency in Telugu Language (The candidate should have studied Telugu as one of the subjects in any class upto 10th Class. Supporting document will be verified at the time of appointment). The candidate should have also knowledge of English.

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 years – 30 years i.e. candidates should have been born on or after 02.02.1992, but not later than 01.02.2004 (both dates inclusive).

Download TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Short Notice

Download TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notice

Apply Online - to active on 19 February

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates shall be made on the basis of the Online Examination conducted in two levels i.e., Preliminary Examination and Main Examination. The Online Examination will be conducted in English. All the eligible candidates who apply with the requisite fee and whose applications are received in time will be called for the Online Examination. The structure of the examinations will be as follows:

Online Examination structure :

Prelims Exam:

Name of Tests No. of questions Max. Marks Time Allotted for each test English language 30 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Quantitive Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

Mains Exam Pattern for Staff Assistant

Name of Tests No. of questions Max. Marks Time Allotted for each test General/ Financial Awareness 30 30 20 minutes Awareness on Credit Cooperatives 10 10 English Language 40 40 30 minutes Reasoning Ability 40 40 35 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 35 minutes Total 160 160 120 minutes

Mains Exam Pattern for Assistant Manager

Name of Tests No. of questions Max. Marks Time Allotted for each test General/ Financial Awareness 30 30 20 minutes Awareness on Credit Cooperatives 10 10 English Language 40 40 30 minutes Reasoning Ability 40 40 35 minutes Quantitive Aptitude 40 40 35 minutes Total 160 160 120 minutes

How to apply for TSCAB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications from 19 February to 6 March 2022. After submitting the applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/PC (intimation charges) - Rs. 250/-

General/BC (application + intimation charges) - Rs. 900/-

