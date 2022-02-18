JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 for 445 Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts, Apply @tscab.org

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on tscab.org for 445 Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 18, 2022 18:42 IST
TSCAB Recruitment 2022
TSCAB Recruitment 2022

TSCAB Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd (TSCAB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts.  Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 6 March 2022. The TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications for Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts will start from 19 February 2022 onwards. All candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details before submitting the application form. This drive is being done to recruit vacancies in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Kammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda & Warangal. Candidates can check Vacancy Break Up, Eligibility Criteria and other details that is required at the time of the registration below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 6 March 2022

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the DCCB Staff Assistant Assistant Manager
Adilabad 58 11
Hyderabad 45 07
Karimnagar 65 19
Khammam 50
Mahabubnagar 25 07
Medak 57 15
Nalgonda 26 10
Warangal 46 04
Total 372 73
Grand Total 445

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:  

  • Staff Assistant: Graduation in any discipline with 60% aggregate marks, or Commerce Graduate with 55%
    aggregate marks. Proficiency in Telugu Language (The candidate should have studied Telugu as one of the subjects in any class upto 10th Class. Supporting document will be verified at the time of appointment). The candidate should have also knowledge of English. 
  • Assistant Manager: Graduation in any discipline with 60% aggregate marks, or Commerce Graduate with 55%
    aggregate marks. Proficiency in Telugu Language (The candidate should have studied Telugu as one of the subjects in any class upto 10th Class. Supporting document will be verified at the time of appointment). The candidate should have also knowledge of English. 

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 years – 30 years i.e. candidates should have been born on or after 02.02.1992, but not later than 01.02.2004 (both dates inclusive).

Download TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Short Notice

Download TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notice

Apply Online - to active on 19 February

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates shall be made on the basis of the Online Examination conducted in two levels i.e., Preliminary Examination and Main Examination. The Online Examination will be conducted in English. All the eligible candidates who apply with the requisite fee and whose applications are received in time will be called for the Online Examination. The structure of the examinations will be as follows:

Online Examination structure :

Prelims Exam:

Name of Tests

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Time Allotted for each test

English language

30

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Quantitive Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

Mains Exam Pattern for Staff Assistant

Name of Tests

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Time Allotted for each test

General/ Financial Awareness

30

30

20 minutes

Awareness on Credit Cooperatives

10

10

 

English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Reasoning Ability

40

40

35 minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

35 minutes

Total

160

160

120 minutes

Mains Exam Pattern for Assistant Manager

Name of Tests

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Time Allotted for each test

General/ Financial Awareness

30

30

20 minutes

Awareness on Credit Cooperatives

10

10

English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Reasoning Ability

40

40

35 minutes

Quantitive Aptitude

40

40

35 minutes

Total

160

160

120 minutes

How to apply for TSCAB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications from 19 February to 6 March 2022. After submitting the applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

TSCAB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
  • SC/ST/PC (intimation charges) - Rs. 250/-
  • General/BC (application + intimation charges) - Rs. 900/-

Check Latest Government Jobs Here: 

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Online Applications Reopened for 128 Vacancies, Apply Now @uppsc.up.nic.in

ESIC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022: Registration For Various Faculty Posts Begins at esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2022 Expected Soon for 5500+ Vacancies, Combined Civil Services Exam in May

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 950 Vacancies @opportunities.rbi.org.in

FAQ

How to apply for TSCAB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications from 19 February to 6 March 2022. After submitting the applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What is the last date of application submission for TSCAB Recruitment 2022?

6 March 2022.

What is the starting date of application submission for TSCAB Recruitment 2022?

19 February 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through TSCAB Recruitment 2022?

445.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationTSCAB Recruitment 2022 for 445 Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts, Apply @tscab.org
Notification Date18 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission6 Mar, 2022
CityHyderabad
StateTelangana
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Banking
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.