TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2022 Expected Soon for 5500+ Vacancies, Combined Civil Services Exam in May

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon upload TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2 Notification on tnpsc.gov.in. As per the reports, TNPSC Group 2 Notification is expected on 18 February 2022. However, there is no official website regarding the same. Applicants are advised to keep visiting this page for the latest updates regarding the TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022.
TNPSC Group 2 selection will be done through Combined Civil Services Exam 2 in 2 stages i.e. Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Written Examination & Oral Test/Counselling. TNPSC Group 2 Pre Exam will be tentatively in the month of May 2022.
Candidates can check the qualification, age limit, application procedure, selection process etc. for TNPSC Group 2 Jobs 2022 below:
Important Dates
- TNPSC Group 2 Notification Date - February 2022
- Starting Date of TNPSC Group 2 Online Application - to release soon
- Last Date of TNPSC Group 2 Online Registration - to release soon
- TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date - May 2022
- TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Result Date - June 2022
- TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Date - September 2022
- TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam Result Date - December 2022
- TNPSC Group 2 Interview Date - February 2023
TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy details
Total Posts - 5529
- II-116
- II A-5413
TNPSC Group 2 Eligibility Criteria for Combined Civil Services Exam 2022
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should be a graduate from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.
Age Limit:
For all the posts except the post of Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes ):
- 21 to 32 years
Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes):
- For applicants possessing any degree - 21 to 32 years
- For applicants possessing B.L. degree of any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission - 21 to 33 years
Selection Process for TNPSC Group 2 for Combined Civil Services Exam 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Examination (Single Paper)(Objective Type) - 300 Marks
- Main Written Examination and Oral Test - 750+ 100
How to Apply for the TNPSC Group 2 Combined Civil Services Exam 2022 ?
- Go to TNPSC website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net and visit the ‘Apply Online’ Tab given on the right side of the homepage.
- Click on ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ if you are a new user. . If you have already registered in One Time Registration, then use your user ID and Password to create 'Candidate Dashboard' in the new One Time Registration system.
- Now, click on “Apply” against the post Notified on the Commission’s Website and use the same USER ID and PASSWORD given for ONE TIME REGISTRATION.
- Provide correct SSLC Register Number, Month and Year of Passing, and Name of the Board, which issued the certificate.
- Fill all the details and click on the "SUBMIT" button at the end of the On-Line Application form
- After submitting details in the application, they are required to pay fee.