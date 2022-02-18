TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2022 Expected Soon for 5500+ Vacancies, Combined Civil Services Exam in May

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon upload TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2 Notification on tnpsc.gov.in. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Process Here.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon upload TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2 Notification on tnpsc.gov.in. As per the reports, TNPSC Group 2 Notification is expected on 18 February 2022. However, there is no official website regarding the same. Applicants are advised to keep visiting this page for the latest updates regarding the TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022.

TNPSC Group 2 selection will be done through Combined Civil Services Exam 2 in 2 stages i.e. Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Written Examination & Oral Test/Counselling. TNPSC Group 2 Pre Exam will be tentatively in the month of May 2022.

Candidates can check the qualification, age limit, application procedure, selection process etc. for TNPSC Group 2 Jobs 2022 below:

Important Dates

TNPSC Group 2 Notification Date - February 2022

Starting Date of TNPSC Group 2 Online Application - to release soon

Last Date of TNPSC Group 2 Online Registration - to release soon

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date - May 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Result Date - June 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Date - September 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam Result Date - December 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Interview Date - February 2023

TNPSC Group 2 Vacancy details

Total Posts - 5529

II-116

II A-5413

TNPSC Group 2 Eligibility Criteria for Combined Civil Services Exam 2022

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be a graduate from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Age Limit:

For all the posts except the post of Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes ):

21 to 32 years

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes):

For applicants possessing any degree - 21 to 32 years

For applicants possessing B.L. degree of any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission - 21 to 33 years

Selection Process for TNPSC Group 2 for Combined Civil Services Exam 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Examination (Single Paper)(Objective Type) - 300 Marks Main Written Examination and Oral Test - 750+ 100

How to Apply for the TNPSC Group 2 Combined Civil Services Exam 2022 ?