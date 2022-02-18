UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Online Applications Reopened for 128 Vacancies, Apply Now @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notice regarding the reopening of online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Higher Education, UP, Under Advt . NO. 02/2020-2021(RE-OPEN). Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 3 March 2022.
A total of 128 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission - 3 March 2022
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|
Subject Name
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Economics S-3/01
|
01
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
03
|
05
|
History S-3/02
|
03
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
Urdu S-3/03
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
English S-3/04
|
04
|
01
|
02
|
0
|
03
|
10
|
Mathematics S-3/05
|
07
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
07
|
Home Science S-3/06
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
Zoology S-3/07
|
04
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
05
|
Philosophy S-3/08
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
Geography S-3/09
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
04
|
Physics S-3/10
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
Psychology S-3/11
|
02
|
01
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
05
|
Chemistry S-3/12
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
04
|
Political Science S-3/13
|
03
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
08
|
Botany S-3/14
|
10
|
01
|
0
|
01
|
01
|
13
|
Commerce S-3/15
|
08
|
01
|
0
|
11
|
01
|
21
|
Education S-3/16
|
03
|
0
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
05
|
Sociology S-3/17
|
12
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
01
|
15
|
Sanskrit S-3/18
|
05
|
0
|
0
|
02
|
01
|
08
|
Hindi S-3/19
|
05
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
06
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a Master's Degree in Related Subject with 55% Marks and Bachelor Degree with Related Subject and have passed NET / SLET / PhD Exam.
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
How to apply for UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode by following the easy steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN DEPARTMENT OF HIGHER EDUCATION, U.P. UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2020-2021(RE-OPEN)' flashing on homepage.
- It will redirect you to the new page.
- Click on the 'Apply Online'.
- Fill up the application form and submit the application form.