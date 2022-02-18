JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Online Applications Reopened for 128 Vacancies, Apply Now @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 128 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 18, 2022 11:53 IST

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notice regarding the reopening of online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Higher Education, UP,  Under Advt . NO. 02/2020-2021(RE-OPEN). Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 3 March 2022. 

A total of 128 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date of application submission  - 3 March 2022

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Subject Name

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Economics S-3/01

01

0

01

0

03

05

History S-3/02

03

0

0

02

01

06

Urdu S-3/03

02

0

0

0

0

02

English S-3/04

04

01

02

0

03

10

Mathematics S-3/05

07

0

0

0

0

07

Home Science S-3/06

01

0

0

0

0

01

Zoology S-3/07

04

01

0

0

0

05

Philosophy S-3/08

0

0

01

0

0

01

Geography S-3/09

02

0

0

01

01

04

Physics S-3/10

02

0

0

0

0

02

Psychology S-3/11

02

01

0

01

01

05

Chemistry S-3/12

02

0

0

01

01

04

Political Science S-3/13

03

0

01

01

03

08

Botany S-3/14

10

01

0

01

01

13

Commerce S-3/15

08

01

0

11

01

21

Education S-3/16

03

0

02

0

0

05

Sociology S-3/17

12

02

0

0

01

15

Sanskrit S-3/18

05

0

0

02

01

08

Hindi S-3/19

05

01

0

0

0

06

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have a Master's Degree in Related Subject with 55% Marks and Bachelor Degree with Related Subject and have passed NET / SLET / PhD Exam.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode by following the easy steps given below. 

  1. Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN DEPARTMENT OF HIGHER EDUCATION, U.P. UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2020-2021(RE-OPEN)' flashing on homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to the new page. 
  4. Click on the 'Apply Online'.
  5. Fill up the application form and submit the application form.

 

