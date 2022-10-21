TSLPRB Constable Result 2022 (Out) @tslprb.in: Download Answer Sheet and, Login Link

TSLPRB Constable Result 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced the result of the Preliminary Written Test on its official website i.e. tslprb.in. Candidates can download Telangana Constable Result from the website of the commission i.e. www.tslprb.in

TSLPRB Constable Result Link is available in this article. The candidates can log in to the provided link for their marks. Other than this, the candidates can check the answer sheets on its official website.

TSLPRB Constable Result 2022

TSLPRB Constable OMR Sheet

TS Constable Exam was conducted on 28 August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 1 PM in 1601 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and other Towns throughout the Telangana State. Around six lakhs candidates have participated in the exam.

How to Download TSLPRB Constable Result 2022 ?