TSPSC CBRT Date 2021 Released for Senior/Junior Assistant Cum Typist Post @tspsc.gov.in, Check Details

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the written examination date and online Edit Option Schedule for the Senior/Junior Assistant cum Typist Post on its official -tspsc.gov.in. Check details here.

TSPSC CBRT Date 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the written examination date for the Senior/Junior Assistant cum Typist Post against Notification No 03/2021. Commission will conduct the CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) for Senior/Junior Assistant cum Typist Post on 16/08/2021.

All such candidates who have applied online for the Senior/Junior Assistant Typist Post can check the TSPSC CBRT Date 2021 available on the official website of TSPSC.i.e-tspsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Commission has decided to conduct the written examination in CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) on 16/08/2021. Candidates should note that commission will conduct the written exam in Hyderabad District only.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for Senior/Junior Assistant Cum Typist Post on its official website one week before. Candidates can download their Hall Ticket once it is uploaded on its official website.

Candidates applied for Senior/Junior Assistant cum Typist Post against Notification No 03/2021 should note that Commission has decided to give a chance to correct their wrongly entered data by way of giving Edit option on the official website.

The candidates can follow the instructions given by Commission to view their Bio-data and other particulars which are made available to them PDF to easily identify the wrongly entered data; they entered in their respective application. Candidates can download their corrected pdf for future reference. The candidates can avail this facility from 09/07/2021 to 13/07/2021 available on the official website.

Candidates can check the TSPSC CBRT Date 2021 for Senior/Junior Assistant Cum Typist Post notification available on the official website of TSPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

