RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is hiring for 83 posts of Headmaster under RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 on its official website. Check application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Created On: Jun 8, 2021 09:36 IST
RPSC Headmaster Recruitment Notification
RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 83 posts of Headmaster. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for RPSC Recruitment 2021 from 14 June to 13 July 2021 with the help of official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Second Class in Shastri/Bachelor’s degree (Science/Arts group) having minimum 48% marks  with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Notification Details for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advertisement No: 01/Exam/Headmaster Praveshika School/Sanskrit Education/EP-I/2021-22
Date: 07 June 2021

Important Date for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Opening Date for Online Application: 14 June 2021 
Last Date for Submission of Application:13 July 2021 

Vacancy Details for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Headmaster-83 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Second Class in Shastri/Bachelor’s degree (Science/Arts group) having minimum 48% marks and Shiksha Shastri/Degree or
Diploma in education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.
Minimum 5 years' teaching experience in any School.
Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Selection Process for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Competitive Exam. Exam will be conducted in Online/Offline mode and question will be based on Objective Type. 

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification: 

Interested candidates can apply online on for RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 with the official website  https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 14 June to 13 July 2021.

Comments