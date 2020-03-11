TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: 93 Vacancies Notified, Online Application Window to active on 16 Mar

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: 30 March 2020

Admit Card Date: will be available 7 days before commencement of Examination

Exam Date: to be communicated

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Manager (Engineering) – 93 Posts

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics & Communication/Computer Science/Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University or an equivalent.

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 34 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and personality assessment test.

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Salary – Rs. 37100 -91450/-

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 on or before 30 March 2020.

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 200/-

BC/SC/ST – Nil

