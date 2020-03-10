Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 10 Manager, Officer and Other Posts

Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) Job Notification: Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) has invited applications for the Manager, Officer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Rites Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before07 April 2020.

Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI), a profit-making Central Government Public Sector Undertaking is in the process of recruiting other posts mentioned below, mainly for its three Cement factories at Tandur (Telangana), Rajan (Himachal Pradesh) and Bokajan (Assam).

Important Date:

Closing Date of Receipt of Online Applications: 07 April 2020

Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) Vacancy Details

General Manager/Dy. General Manager : 03 Posts

Manager : 01 Post

Manager : 01 Post

Manager : 01 Post

Officer : 03 Posts

: 03 Posts Engineer: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer (Civil) Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

General Manager/Dy. General Manager : Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical/Mechanical.

Manager : Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Manager : Full-time Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Manager : CA/ICWA/Full time 02 years MBA (Finance).

Officer : CA/ICWA/Full time 02 years MBA (Finance) or Full time 02 years MBA/PG Diploma/MSW in HR/Personnel Management/Labour Welfare/IR.

: CA/ICWA/Full time 02 years MBA (Finance) or Full time 02 years MBA/PG Diploma/MSW in HR/Personnel Management/Labour Welfare/IR. Engineer: Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for Rites Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before07 April 2020.

