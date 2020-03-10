MILMA Recruitment 2020: 10 Vacancies for Technology Architect, AAO & Other Posts

MILMA Recruitment 2020: Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (KCMMF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technology Architect, AAO and Analyst & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 18 March 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application for MILMA Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for MILMA Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020
MILMA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Technician (Electrician) – 5 Posts
- Assistant Accounts Officer – 2 Posts
- Junior Systems Officer (Open Source Developer) – 3 Posts
MILMA Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Technician (Electrician) – Candidate must be passed in SSLC or equivalent.
- Assistant Accounts Officer – Candidate must have a degree in any discipline or passed Intermediate Examination of ICAI
- Junior Systems Officer (Open Source Developer) – Candidate should have passed B. Tech/ BE Degree in Computer science/Information Technology/MCA from a recognized University.
MILMA Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Technician (Electrician) – 20, 000/-
- Assistant Accounts Officer – Rs. 28, 900/-
- Junior Systems Officer (Open Source Developer) – Rs. 28, 900/-
MILMA Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
MILMA Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 18 March 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for details.
