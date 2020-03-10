MILMA Recruitment 2020: 10 Vacancies for Technology Architect, AAO & Other Posts

MILMA Recruitment 2020: Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (KCMMF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technology Architect, AAO and Analyst & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 18 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for MILMA Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for MILMA Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020

MILMA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Technician (Electrician) – 5 Posts

Assistant Accounts Officer – 2 Posts

Junior Systems Officer (Open Source Developer) – 3 Posts

MILMA Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technician (Electrician) – Candidate must be passed in SSLC or equivalent.

Assistant Accounts Officer – Candidate must have a degree in any discipline or passed Intermediate Examination of ICAI

Junior Systems Officer (Open Source Developer) – Candidate should have passed B. Tech/ BE Degree in Computer science/Information Technology/MCA from a recognized University.

MILMA Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Technician (Electrician) – 20, 000/-

Assistant Accounts Officer – Rs. 28, 900/-

Junior Systems Officer (Open Source Developer) – Rs. 28, 900/-

MILMA Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 18 March 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for details.

