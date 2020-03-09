Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020: 51 Vacancies Notified for Designer, Junior Supervisor and Other Posts

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Designer, Junior Supervisor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 April 2020.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application for Hindustan Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020: 8 March 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for Hindustan Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020: 7 April 2020
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical) – 10 Posts
- Designer Gr-IV (Electrical) (SR4) – 3 Posts
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical) – 7 Posts
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Electrical) – 9 Posts
- Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Civil) – 7 Posts
- Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – 9 Posts
- Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – 4 Posts
- Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – 2 Posts
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical/Electrical), Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical/Electrical/Civil) – Candidate should have diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Civil Engineering from a recognized University.
- Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – Candidate should have a Graduation Degree with diploma in MS Office.
- Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – Graduate with Sub Officer's Course certificate from a recognized Fire Service Institution.
- Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – SSC/10thclass pass with a valid driving license for Light/ Heavy Motor Vehicle.
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical/Electrical), Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical/Electrical/Civil) – 28 years
- Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V – 25 years
- Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3) – 30 years
- Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat) – 28 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply online for Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020 on or before 7 April 2020.
Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. Recruitment 2020 Online Application Fee
- All candidates: Rs. 200/-
- SC/ST/PH & Internal Candidates: No Fee