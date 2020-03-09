WB MSC Recruitment 2020, 294 Vacancies for Teacher, Paribesh Bandhu and Dome Posts, Apply @mscwb.org

MSC WB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB) has invited online applications for the post of Teacher, Paribesh Bandhu and Dome. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through MSC WB official website www.mscwb.org on or before 15 April 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 12 of 2020

Important Dates

Last date for Registration for on-line application and generation of challan - 15 April 2020

Last Date for Submitting application fee along with processing charges to the Bank- 16 April 2020

Process of submission of Application must be completed by - 17 April 2020

MSC WB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 294

Paribesh Bandhun - 90

Dome - 03

Teacher (English) - 149

Teacher (Hindi) - 19

Teacher (Urdu) - 33

Eligibility Criteria for Paribesh Bandhun, Dome and Teacher Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Paribesh Bandhun - Must be strong and physically fit and Must be able to perform outdoor duties smoothly.

Dome - Must be strong and physically Fit. Must be able to perform out door duties smoothly.

Teacher - Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education duly approved by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE): or Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) : or (iii) Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Education (Special Education) or Graduation and two years Diploma in Elementary Education by whatever name known.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Selection Procedure for Paribesh Bandhun, Dome and Teacher Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Exam/Personality Test/Interview

How to Apply for MSC WB Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can register for the post through the official website www.mscwb.org on or before 15 April 2020.

MSC WB Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application

