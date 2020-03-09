WB MSC Recruitment 2020, 294 Vacancies for Teacher, Paribesh Bandhu and Dome Posts, Apply @mscwb.org

MSC WB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Municipal Service Commission (MSCWB) has invited online applications for the post of Teacher, Paribesh Bandhu and Dome. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through MSC WB official website www.mscwb.org on or before 15 April 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 12 of 2020
Important Dates
- Last date for Registration for on-line application and generation of challan - 15 April 2020
- Last Date for Submitting application fee along with processing charges to the Bank- 16 April 2020
- Process of submission of Application must be completed by - 17 April 2020
MSC WB Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 294
- Paribesh Bandhun - 90
- Dome - 03
- Teacher (English) - 149
- Teacher (Hindi) - 19
- Teacher (Urdu) - 33
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer and Sub Assistant Engineer Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Paribesh Bandhun - Must be strong and physically fit and Must be able to perform outdoor duties smoothly.
- Dome - Must be strong and physically Fit. Must be able to perform out door duties smoothly.
- Teacher - Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education duly approved by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE): or Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) : or (iii) Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Education (Special Education) or Graduation and two years Diploma in Elementary Education by whatever name known.
Age Limit:
18 to 40 Years
Selection Procedure for Assistant Engineer and Sub Assistant Engineer Post
Selection will be done on the basis of Exam/Personality Test/Interview
How to Apply for MSC WB Jobs 2019
The Eligible candidates can register for the post through the official website www.mscwb.org on or before 15 April 2020.
MSC WB Recruitment Notification PDF
Application Fee for Sub Assistant Engineer Post:
- UR/OBC - Rs. 150/- + Rs. 50/- Processing Charges + Rs. 20/- Bank Charges
- SC/ST/PWD - Only Processing Charges Rs. 50/- + Rs. 20/- Bank Charges