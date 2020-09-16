TSPSC School Assistant Result 2020: 6th Spell Provisional List Out @tspsc.gov.in, Check Online Certificate Verification Date

TSPSC School Assistant 6th Spell Result 2020:Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the 6th Spell Selection List for the posts of School Assistant Hindi on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the OMR/CBRT Examination can check the 6th spell online certificate verification schedule available on the official website of TSPSC-tspsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the TSPSC the Online Certificate Verification (6th spell) for the School Assistant Hindi Subject will be conducted from 17 to 19 September 2020.

Commission has released the 6th Spell Selection List for the posts of School Assistant Hindi on its official website. All such candidates have been provisionally short listed for certificate verification on the basis of OMR/CBRT Examinations held from 24/02/2018 to 04/03/2018 notified vide Notification No. 52/2017 for a total no. of 158 vacancies in School Education Department.

Candidates should note that the certificates upload link & web option link will be made available from 17/09/2020 to 19/09/2020 on the commission’s website. Candidate will have to upload their certificates through online only.

Candidates are instructed to upload their required certificates through online and send the hard copy as per result notification to the commission’s office through registered post and mention notification number & recruitment name on the top of the sealed cover.

