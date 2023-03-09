UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2023 OUT @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Download Call Letter, Check Exam Date & Other Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC)) has released the UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2023 for the NET December 2022 Phase 4. Candidates can check the information related to the UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2023, including the steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other relevant information in the article below.

UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase IV, and applicants can access it through ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants will need to provide their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

The UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held on March 11 and 12, 2023, in two shifts for four subjects. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card using their Application No. and Date of Birth, read the instructions contained therein, and prepare accordingly.

If candidates experience any issues downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, they can contact the authorities on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates should stay updated by regularly visiting the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in ) and (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) for the latest information.

UGC-NET is an eligibility test that evaluates Indian nationals' qualifications for the position of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. Applicants must read the instructions provided in the Admit Card carefully and prepare for the exam accordingly.

We have shared a step by step process to download the admit card. The candidates who wish to seek more information about NET UGC Admit Card 2023 can refer to the official notification from the direct link given below.

UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card Overview

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for Phase 4 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and password created during registration. Here is the overview of UGC NET Phase 4 Examination 2023

Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Commission University Grants Commission Exam Name UGC NET 2023 UGC NET Exam Date 2023 March 11, 2023 and March 12, 2023 UGC NET Shifts Shift-1: 9 am to 12 pm, Shift-2: 3 pm to 6 pm UGC NET Admit Card 2023 {Phase 4} Downloadable from official website. Admit Card Download Method Registration number and password created during registration Official Website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Also Read: UGC NET Phase 5 City Intimation Slip

NET UGC 2023 Important Dates

Subject Date Shift Sociology 11-Mar-2023 Shift 1 Computer Science and Application 11-Mar-2023 Shift 2 Law 12-Mar-2023 Shift 1 Management (including Business Admn.,Mktg./Mktg. Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management) 12-Mar-2023 Shift 2

Also Read: UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Intimation Slip 2023 OUT

Direct Link to Download UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card Notification PDF

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 4 Direct Link to Download Notification PDF

Steps to Download UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card

The steps to download the UGC NET admit card are as follows:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/).

Step 2: Click on the "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of it.

Candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below

NET UGC 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

What if UGC NET 2023 Admit Card is not accessible?

If you are having trouble downloading the UGC NET 2023 Admit Card, you may have encountered one of the following issues. Identify the problem and report it to the NTET Authority immediately:

Blurry photograph or signature

Incomplete information provided in the application form

Failure to meet the eligibility criteria

Incorrect login credentials

Slow internet speed

Details Mentioned in UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card

The admit card for UGC NET 2023 contains important information, such as the candidate's name, roll number, application number, category, date of birth, photograph, signature, father's name, gender and disability status, exam date, exam shift and time, exam center address, reporting time, NET subject applied for, gate closing time of the center, and exam day instructions.

It is crucial for candidates to verify that all the details mentioned in the admit card are accurate and match the information provided during the application submission process.

If there are any discrepancies in the information provided in the admit card, candidates should contact the helpline number provided (0120-6895200) on working days between 10 am to 6:00 pm to report the issue.

In case the issue cannot be resolved online, the candidate will still be allowed to appear in the exam using the already issued admit card.

It is crucial to keep in mind that the admit card includes significant details, including your name, roll number, exam center address, exam date, reporting time, and other important exam instructions. Hence, it is advisable to thoroughly verify all the information given in the admit card before taking the examination.





