UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Intimation Slip 2023 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Card Soon

UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Intimation Slip 2023: Candidates can check their exam city and other details in this article.

UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Intimation Slip 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link of Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV. Candidates whose exam is scheduled between 11 March 2023 and 12 March 2023 can check their exam details from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Intimation Link 2023 is also given below in this article.

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam Intimation Slip -Click Here

UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Details 2023

The exam will be held for Sociology, Computer Science and Applications, and Law subjects on 11 March 2023 and the exam for Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) on 12 March 2023.

UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2023

NTA will also release UGC NET Admit Card 2023 soon. The candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards from the website of the UGC NET.

How to Check UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Date and City 2023 ?

The candidates can check their exam city and date for NTA UGC NET Phase 4 Exam Date 2023 with help of given subjects

Step 1: Go to the website of UGC NET Phase 3 - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022’

Step 3: Provide your application number, date of birth, and a security pin

Step 4: Check UGC NET Phase 4 Exam City and Date

NTAhas successfully conducted UGC NET December 2022 for 62 subjects under Phases 1 and 2. UGC NET December 2022 for Phase 3 for 8 Subjects will be over on 06 March 2023. No examinations are scheduled from 07 March 2023 to 10 March 2023. The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase IV, 04 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 11 March 2023 and 12 March 2023.

The exam for the remaining (09) subjects will be conducted after 12 March 2023, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly.