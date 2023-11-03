UIIC AO Result 2023 Out at uiic.co.in: Check Administrative Officer Interview Schedule Link

UIIC AO Result 2023 Out: United India Insurance Company (UIIC) has announced the result for the posts of Administrative Officer (AO) on its official website. Check the download link.

UIIC AO Result 2023 Out: United India Insurance Company (UIIC) has announced the result for the posts of Administrative Officer (AO) on its official website. The list of shortlisted candidates based on the performance of candidates in written exam is available on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted on October 19, 2023 can download the result pdf from the official website of UIIC-https://uiic.co.in/recruitment.

The pdf of the UIIC AO Result 2023 is available on the official website under the career section. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link Download: UIIC AO Result 2023

Earlier United India Insurance Company (UIIC) had released the recruitment notification for the post of Administrative Officer on its official website. Written exam was held on October 19, 2023 across the country and candidates who appeared in the prelims exam now can check the result for the next round. You can download the result pdf from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UIIC AO Result 2023

Step 1 : Visit the website of UIIC and then the 'career' section.

Step 2: Click on the link Interview schedule for the post of Administrative Officer Medical on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the required result in a new window.

Step 4: You can check the result and interview schedule on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

UIIC AO Jobs 2023 What's Next

After the announcement of results for the post of Administrative Officer, now candidates will have to appear in the interview round. UIIC has uploaded the detailed interview schedule for the successfully qualified candidates in the written exam. Interview will commence from November 6, 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification.

UIIC Administrative Officer Posts 2023 Interview Update

Candidates qualified in the written exam can download the detailed interview schedule and other updates on the official website. Candidates can check the details about their interview including interview reporting time and also the region address to report for the same. You are advised to check all the details including mode of Interview/Interview Date/Reporting Time and others.