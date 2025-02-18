Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UK-India Young Professionals Scheme IYPS 2025: Check Apply Online, Eligibility

UK-India Young Professionals Scheme: The UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 provides an excellent opportunity for 3,000 young Indian nationals, aged 18-30, to live, work, study, and travel in the UK for up to two years. This scheme, launched as part of a bilateral agreement, is a remarkable chance for young professionals to gain international exposure and explore career prospects in the UK. In this article, we provide all the essential details about the eligibility criteria, application process, required documents, and more about the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme visa 2025.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 22, 2025, 15:19 IST
UK-India Young Professionals Scheme IYPS 2025
UK-India Young Professionals Scheme IYPS 2025

India Young Professionals Scheme: This scheme allows Indian nationals to engage in professional and cultural exchange opportunities in the UK, opening doors to international work experience and personal development. Applicants must first be selected through a ballot before they can apply for the visa. The first ballot round was completed in the month of February and now the UK government has opened the second and final ballot for the year 2025. The Indian citizens will get the Indian Professional Young Visa, if they get selected in the ballot. The ballot will remain open form 22 July 2025 to 24 July 2025 (till 01:30 pm).

UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 Key Highlights

Key Features

Details

Scheme Name

UK-India Young Professionals Scheme (IYPS) Visa 2025

Objective

To provide 3,000 Indian nationals aged 18-30 the opportunity to live, work, study, and travel in the UK for up to 2 years

Eligibility

Indian nationals aged 18-30 with a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification

Visa Duration

Up to 2 years

Application Process

Online registration to enter the free ballot on the official UK government website

Savings Requirement

£2,530 in savings to support yourself in the UK

Official Website

www.gov.uk

Eligibility Criteria for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme Visa 2025

To apply for the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme visa, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Criteria

Details

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old on the date of planned travel to the UK.

Qualification

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or higher (Regulated Qualifications Framework level 6, 7, or 8).

Financial Requirement

Applicants must have at least £2,530 in savings to show they can support themselves in the UK. The money must be available for at least 28 days before applying.

Children

Applicants cannot have children under the age of 18 who are financially dependent.

Previous Visa

Applicants who have previously participated in the IYPS or the Youth Mobility Scheme visa are not eligible.

Nationality

Applicants must be Indian nationals or citizens.

How to Apply for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme Visa 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the India Young Professional Scheme Visa can follow the given steps:

  • Enter the Ballot: Interested candidates must first register online to enter the free ballot for the IYPS visa on the official UK government website. Only those selected in the ballot will be eligible to apply for the visa.
  • Submit Application: If selected in the ballot, applicants can proceed to submit their online application for the visa within 90 days.
  • Document Submission: After selection, you’ll need to provide the following supporting documents:
    • Valid Passport: A valid passport or identity document.
    • Financial Proof: Bank statements showing that you have at least £2,530 in savings for at least 28 consecutive days.
    • Educational Certificates: Proof of your qualification at bachelor’s degree level or above.
    • Tuberculosis (TB) Test: Required if residing in India or other listed countries.
    • Police Clearance Certificate: A certificate from Indian authorities confirming no criminal record.
  • Proving Identity: Depending on your nationality and passport type, you may need to use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app or visit a visa application center for biometric information (photo and fingerprints).
  • Visa Decision: After completing the online application and submitting the necessary documents, you will typically receive a decision within 3 weeks. In some cases, the process may take longer due to document verification or other factors.
  • Visa Approval: If approved, you will be granted the IYPS visa for up to 2 years, allowing you to live, work, study, and travel in the UK.

Required Documents for IYPS Visa 2025

Candidates who are applying for the Indian Young Professionals Scheme Visa must get the following documents handy before applying.

  • Passport: A valid passport or identity document.
  • Bank Statements: Proof that you have at least £2,530 in your bank account.
  • Educational Certificates: Documentation proving that you hold a qualification at bachelor’s degree level or above.
  • Tuberculosis (TB) Test: Required if residing in India or other listed countries.
  • Police Clearance: A certificate from Indian authorities confirming no criminal record.
  • Translation: If documents are not in English or Welsh, a certified translation is required.

How Long Does It Take to Get a Decision?

Once you submit your online application, provide your identity details, and submit your documents, you’ll usually receive a decision within 3 weeks. However, it may take longer if documents need verification or if an interview is necessary.

If you'd like a faster decision, there may be an option to pay for expedited processing.

How to Track Online Status of your Application?

After applying, you can track your visa status online. If you wish to cancel your application, you may do so, and you could receive a refund if your application hasn't yet been processed.

The UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 is a fantastic opportunity for 3,000 young Indian nationals to experience living, working, studying, and traveling in the UK for up to two years. By registering for the free ballot and meeting the eligibility requirements, you can gain valuable international work experience and cultural exposure that will enhance your career prospects.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore professional development and cultural exchange in the UK. Visit the official UK government website to register and apply today!

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News