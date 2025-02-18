India Young Professionals Scheme: This scheme allows Indian nationals to engage in professional and cultural exchange opportunities in the UK, opening doors to international work experience and personal development. Applicants must first be selected through a ballot before they can apply for the visa. The first ballot round was completed in the month of February and now the UK government has opened the second and final ballot for the year 2025. The Indian citizens will get the Indian Professional Young Visa, if they get selected in the ballot. The ballot will remain open form 22 July 2025 to 24 July 2025 (till 01:30 pm). UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025 Key Highlights Key Features Details Scheme Name UK-India Young Professionals Scheme (IYPS) Visa 2025 Objective To provide 3,000 Indian nationals aged 18-30 the opportunity to live, work, study, and travel in the UK for up to 2 years Eligibility Indian nationals aged 18-30 with a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification Visa Duration Up to 2 years Application Process Online registration to enter the free ballot on the official UK government website Savings Requirement £2,530 in savings to support yourself in the UK Official Website www.gov.uk

Eligibility Criteria for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme Visa 2025 To apply for the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme visa, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria: Criteria Details Age Limit Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old on the date of planned travel to the UK. Qualification Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or higher (Regulated Qualifications Framework level 6, 7, or 8). Financial Requirement Applicants must have at least £2,530 in savings to show they can support themselves in the UK. The money must be available for at least 28 days before applying. Children Applicants cannot have children under the age of 18 who are financially dependent. Previous Visa Applicants who have previously participated in the IYPS or the Youth Mobility Scheme visa are not eligible. Nationality Applicants must be Indian nationals or citizens.

How to Apply for UK-India Young Professionals Scheme Visa 2025 Candidates who wish to apply for the India Young Professional Scheme Visa can follow the given steps: Enter the Ballot : Interested candidates must first register online to enter the free ballot for the IYPS visa on the official UK government website. Only those selected in the ballot will be eligible to apply for the visa.

Submit Application : If selected in the ballot, applicants can proceed to submit their online application for the visa within 90 days.

Document Submission : After selection, you’ll need to provide the following supporting documents:

Proving Identity : Depending on your nationality and passport type, you may need to use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app or visit a visa application center for biometric information (photo and fingerprints).

Visa Decision : After completing the online application and submitting the necessary documents, you will typically receive a decision within 3 weeks. In some cases, the process may take longer due to document verification or other factors.

Visa Approval : If approved, you will be granted the IYPS visa for up to 2 years, allowing you to live, work, study, and travel in the UK.

How Long Does It Take to Get a Decision? Once you submit your online application, provide your identity details, and submit your documents, you'll usually receive a decision within 3 weeks. However, it may take longer if documents need verification or if an interview is necessary.