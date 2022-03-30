UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, Apply Online from 5 April onwards @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different departments. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications from 5 April 2022 onwards. i.e. ukmssb.org. The UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link will be opened till 25 April 2022. A total of 339 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility before submitting their online applications.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 5 April 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 25 April 2022
UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor - 339 Posts
UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
As per latest NMC-TEQ Regulations - Minimum qualifications for teachers in Medical Institutions Regulations 22 February, 2022. The candidate must have served Territorial Army for minimum 2 years and hold a National Cadet Core B Certificate. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidate must be between the age group of 30 to 45 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.
UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.
UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Official Notification
How to apply for UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 to 25 April 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Steps to Apply Online
- Visit the official website.i.e. ukmssb.org.
- Click on the apply now available on the website.
- Now, click on the notification link that reads 'UKMSSB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022'.
- Enter your personal details.
- Upload Photo and Signature.
- Preview and Submit the application form.
- Take a printout for future reference.