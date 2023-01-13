UKPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card Released: Check Download Link

UKPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card has been released by The Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination at the official website. Check Direct Download Link Here.

UKPSC PCS 2021 Mains Admit Card: The Admit card for the UKPSC 2021 Mains Exam has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on 13 January 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website https://ukpsc.net.in.

Candidates can download the admit card either by logging in by email id and password or by application number and date of birth or by entering their name, their father’s name and their date of birth. The admit card download link has been activated from 13 January 2023. The UKPSC 2021 Mains Exam will commence from 28 January to 31 January 2023 at selected exam centres in Haridwar, Dehradun and Haldwani.

How to download the Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021 Main Exam Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official new website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at - https://psc.uk.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the admit card section and download pdf notification regarding admit card of Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021

Step 3: Click on the download link in front of pdf

Step 4: Fill necessary details and download the admit card and keep it safe for future references.

Once candidates download the Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021 main exam(UKPSC 2021 Mains) Admit Card they are advised to check all details printed on the Admit Card and in case of any discrepancy or mistake they must contact the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission helpline immediately at ukpschelpline@gmail.com .

The admit card consists of all necessary information like registration number, exam date, venue, reporting time, examination timing, COVID-19 instructions, and other details. Therefore candidates are advised to carefully check and read all the instructions they have to follow while appearing for the examination. Candidates are advised to take a hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall, else without it, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the hall. It is advised by the commission to visit the exam centre one day in advance. No change in centre location is allowed.

About the Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021

The Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination is conducted by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to select candidates for various posts like that of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Finance officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Block Development Officer etc.

