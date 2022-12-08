UKPSC Admit Card 2022 (Today) @ukpsc.net.in: Check UP Police Updates Here

UKPSC Admit Card 2022 will be released, today, by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at ukpsc.net.in. Candidates can check the details here.

UKPSC Admit Card 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is going to upload the admit cards of the online exam for the post of Constable on its official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in on 08 December 2022. Applicants can download Uttarakhand Constable Admit Card from the commission website, i.e. ukpsc.net.in, once available. It is to be noted that Uttarakhand Constable Exam will be held on 28 December 2022.

UKPSC Admit Card Download Link - Today

How to Download UKPSC Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ukpsc.net.in

Step 2: Click on the link available on the website of the commission

Step 3: Provide your details

Step 4: Download Uttarakhand Constable Admit Card

The commission invited applications for recruitment to the post of Provincial Armed Constabulary or Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), Fire Safety Officer and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in the Uttarakhand Police.