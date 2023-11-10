UKPSC Admit Card 2023 OUT at psc.uk.gov.in: Download EO RI Hall Ticket Here

UKPSC Admit Card 2023: Check Download Link for UKPSC Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Call Letter in this article.

UKPSC Admit Card 2023 OUT at psc.uk.gov.in for EO RI Posts: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam-2023. Candidates who are going to appear in this examination can download their hall ticket from the official website psc.uk.gov. The exam will be conducted on November 26, 2023, at various 13 exam centres.

UKPSC EO RI Admit Card 2023 Link

Candidates can download the UKPSC Executive Officer Admit Card 2023 and UKPSC Revenue Inspector Admit Card using their login credentials by clicking on the direct link provided below.

UKPSC Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Check Download Link

How to download UKPSC EO RI Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in UKPSC.

After this, click on the ‘10-11-2023 Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam-2023-- Notification and Link for Download Admit Card ( Admit Card )’ under the "Recruitment" section.

Select theadmit card link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Now click on the "Submit" button.

Download your admit card and take a print out.