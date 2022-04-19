UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022 (OUT) @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off, Answer Key Link Here

UKPSC has released the prelims Result/Cut off marks/Answer key for the post of Civil Judge (Jr Division) on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the prelims Result/Cut off marks/Answer key for the post of Civil Judge (Jr Division) on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam for the Civil Judge (Jr Division) post will be able to appear in the Mains Exam for the same.

All those candidates who have appeared in the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam can download their Prelims Result/Cut off marks/Answer key through the official website of UKPSC-https://ukpsc.gov.in/.

It is noted that UKPSC had conducted the prelims exam for the post of Civil Judge (Jr Division) on 13 March 2022. Commission has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates in the prelims exam for the Civil Judge (Jr Division) post.

Commission has released the Revised/Final Answer Key for the Prelims exam for Civil Judge (Jr Division) on its official website. You can check the revised/final answer key for the Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge (JD) Exam-2021 on its official website.

Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the Cut off marks for the Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge (JD) Exam-2021 on its official website.



Commission will tentatively conduct the Utarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge (JD) Mains Exam-2021 from 02 to 06 August 2022.

You can download the UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to download UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UKPSC.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0) प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति/परीक्षा परिणाम' under the recruitment section. Click on the notification link including Result/Cutoff Marks/Candidate Marks/Revised/Final Answer Key on the home page. Download Result/Cutoff Marks/Candidate Marks/Revised/Final Answer Key and save it for future reference.



UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022: Result



UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022: Cut Off Marks



UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022: Final Key



