UKPSC Jail Warder Answer Key 2023 Released at ukpsc.net.in: Check Steps To Raise Objection

UKPSC Jail Warder Answer Key 2023 Out: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Jail Warder on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Jail Warder posts can download the answer key from the official website and they can raise their objections in the prescribed format given on the official website-https://ukpsc.net.in.

Direct Link to Raise Objections

In a bid to raise an objection, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. The link to raise objections can also be accessed directly trough the link given below.

Click Here To Access the Objection Link





It is noted that UKPSC has conducted the written exam for the post of Jail Warder exam on October 15, 2023 across the state. As per the selection process, those candidates who have qualified in the PET/PST appeared in the written exam.

Now all those candidates appeared in the written exam can download the answer key and raise their objections after following the steps given below.

Process To Raise Objection For UKPSC Jail Warder Answer Key 2023?

Steps 1: Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in

Steps 2: On the homepage, you will have to click on ‘Answer keys’ tab.

Steps 3: Click on answer key notification for Jail Warders Exam 2022.

Steps 4: Now you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number/Date of Birth to the link.

Steps 5: You will get the proforma to raise an objection, complete it and submit the same.

Jail Warder Answer Key 2023: Deadline To Raise Objection

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Jail Warder posts will be able to raise objections regarding the answer key from October 20 to 26, 2023 in the online mode. You will have to provide your login credentials for the same. You will have to pay fee Rs. 50.00 per question to raise an objection.

The whole exercise is to recruit for a total of 238 Jail Warders posts across the state. Earlier the Commission had conducted the PET/PST for the same as the initial state of the selection process for the above posts. All those candidates qualified in the PET/PST were able to appear in the screening test, as per the selection process for the Jail Warder posts.